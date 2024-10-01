Michelman's Steve Bassetti To Speak On Benefits Of Fiber Sizing At Carbon Fiber Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bassetti will lead a session entitled Fiber Sizing – Insights at CompositesWorld's Carbon Fiber 2024.

- Mr. Steve Bassetti

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelman's Steve Bassetti, Director of Global Marketing for Fibers and Composites, will lead a session entitled Fiber Sizing – Insights at CompositesWorld's Carbon Fiber 2024. Steve's presentation will take place on October 9 from 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM EST and will cover the fundamentals of fiber sizing , including what it is, how it works, why it is essential, and what benefits it provides.

He will follow these fundamental topics with an overview of current R&D efforts taking place in the industry that are helping create new products for emerging and growth applications. Steve will discuss the use of chopped and continuous carbon fiber for thermoplastics and will break these two applications down by polymer type, including polypropylene, polyamides, polycarbonates/PC-ABS, and high-performance engineering thermoplastics.

Steve will also discuss the emerging use of recycled carbon fiber. "The recycled fiber community is becoming more prominent, with companies focusing on recovering and reusing carbon fiber from products such as decommissioned wind turbine blades, discarded laptop housings, and production waste", commented Bassetti. "Fiber sizing plays a critical role in helping create value-added products from these recycled materials."

The Carbon Fiber conference will be held October 8-10, 2024, at the Charleston Marriott in Charleston, SC.

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

