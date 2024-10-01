Plating On Plastics (Pop) Market To Grow By USD 166.2 Million (2024-2028), With ABS Usage And AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 166.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

4.5%

during the forecast period. Increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of double (twin)-shot molding. However,

plating on metals less complex than plating on plastic

poses a challenge - Key market players include Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Integran Technologies Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, MPC Plating Inc, Okuno Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Plastics Inc., SARREL, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Winning Group AS, and Xin Point Holdings Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global plating on plastics (POP) market 2024-2028

Plating On Plastics (Pop) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 166.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Key companies profiled Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Integran Technologies Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, MPC Plating Inc, Okuno Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Plastics Inc., SARREL, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Winning Group AS, and Xin Point Holdings Ltd.

Market Driver

The Plating on Plastics (POP) market growth is driven by the increasing demand for manufacturing complex and intricately designed products in various industries. This technique is used to plate both plateable and non-plateable plastic resins , which are then utilized in the production of medical devices, consumer electronics/lighting, door handles, key fobs, grills, vent plates, and cockpit designs. Through proper etching and activation, selective plating is achieved with no yield loss. The molded device is produced via double-shot molding, with each shot containing distinct plastics. The etch solution only etches one of the plastics, leading to cost savings as no post-plating assembly is required. POP technology enables the creation of 3D designs and colored textured plastics, contributing to its growing popularity. Its benefits, including low assembly costs and the construction of intricate designs, will continue to fuel the expansion of the global POP market during the forecast period.



The Plating on Plastics (Pop) market is thriving, with lightweight metal substitutes like nickel, chrome, electro-less nickel, copper, cobalt phosphorous, gold, and silver gaining popularity. This trend is driven by the need for CO2 emissions reduction in commercial vehicles and the construction and building sectors. Plating techniques such as molding, preplating, and electroplating are used to enhance the electrical conductivity, hardness, and wear protection of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate (PC), PET, PEI-Ultem, and other plastics. Nickel and chrome plating are widely used for bathroom accessories, shower fittings, wash basin taps, kitchen accessories, and metals. However, there are concerns about hexavalent chromium and trivalent chrome, leading to the adoption of alternatives like chromium-free plating solutions. The plastics industry is focusing on recycling methods and bioplastics like Chrominum to address environmental concerns. Lightweight vehicles and energy-efficient, multi-functional electronic products are key applications for Pop technology. The market is expected to grow in the electrical and electronics, electrical goods, and building & construction sectors.



Plating on Plastics (POP) is a more complex and expensive surface finishing process compared to metal plating. The application of the finish to plastic substrates necessitates multiple process steps, including degreasing, hydrophilic coating, coursing, neutralization, pre-impregnation, activation, and peptization. In contrast, metal plating involves simpler processes, such as rinsing, copper plating, semi-bright nickel plating, nickel plating, and drying. The absence of neutralization, pre-impregnation, activation, and peptization steps in metal plating makes it more cost-effective. However, the POP process presents challenges, such as achieving uniform thickness on the substrate and faster thickness increase on the edges. These factors may hinder the growth of the global POP market during the forecast period. The Plating on Plastics (Pop) market encompasses various industries, including construction and building, electrical and electronics, and automobile. ABS, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other plastics like Trivalent chrome-plated polycarbonate (PC), PET, PEI-Ultem, and Nylon are commonly used. However, challenges persist. For instance, ensuring compatibility with metals, managing electrical conductivity, and addressing hardness and wear protection. In the automobile sector, lightweight Pop components are in demand for energy-efficient, multi-functional electronic products. In construction, Pop is used for sink wastes, bathroom accessories, shower fittings, and wash basin taps. Environmental concerns call for recycling methods and the use of bioplastics like Chromium-free alternatives. The plastics industry continues to innovate, offering high-quality, lightweight, and durable Pop solutions for various applications.

This plating on plastics (pop) market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Automotive

1.2 Electrical and electronics

1.3 Construction and building 1.4 Others



2.1 Nickel

2.2 Chrome 2.3 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Automotive-

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the global Plating on Plastics (POP) market due to the widespread use of plastics as substitutes for metals in the automotive industry. This trend is driven by the need to reduce vehicle weight, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emission levels. POP is used to improve the surface appearance of plastics and protect them from corrosion and chemicals. Over 26 automotive parts are plated, particularly in high-end cars, with the addition of gold and silver further enhancing their appearance. The automotive sector's growth is fueled by the high volume production and sales of various types of vehicles in developing countries like China and India, as well as the economic recovery in the US and Europe. Consequently, automotive OEM manufacturers are expanding or installing new production capacities to meet the increasing demand, thereby driving the growth of the automotive segment in the global POP market.

Plating on plastics (Pop) is a process that involves coating plastic surfaces with thin layers of metals, such as nickel, chromium, electro-less nickel, copper, and cobalt phosphorous, to enhance their electrical conductivity, hardness, and wear protection. This technique is increasingly being adopted as a lightweight metal substitute in various industries, including commercial vehicles and building & construction sectors. Pop technology offers several advantages, including reduced CO2 emissions due to the lighter weight of plastics compared to metals. In commercial vehicles, for instance, Pop-coated plastic parts can replace heavy metal components, leading to fuel savings and improved fuel efficiency. The building & construction sector also benefits from Pop-coated plastics, as they provide high-quality, lightweight, and energy-efficient alternatives to traditional metal materials. Furthermore, Pop technology is used in electrical goods, multi-functional electronic products, and the plastics industry, where it contributes to the production of recyclable and biodegradable materials, such as chrominum and bioplastics . Despite its benefits, Pop technology faces environmental concerns due to the use of metals and the energy-intensive plating process. However, ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving the sustainability of Pop processes and materials, making it a promising technology for the future.

Plating on Plastics (Pop) is a process that involves coating plastic surfaces with thin layers of metals, such as nickel, chrome, electro-less nickel, copper, cobalt phosphorous, gold, and silver, for various purposes. This technique offers several advantages, including improved electrical conductivity, hardness, wear protection, and lightweight alternatives to traditional metals in commercial vehicles and various industries. Pop is increasingly being used in sectors like construction and building, electrical and electronics, and automobile due to its environmental benefits. It reduces CO2 emissions by minimizing the need for heavy metal components. Plastics like Acrylonitrile-Butadiene styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate (PC), PET, PEI-Ultem, Nylon, and others are commonly used as substrates for plating. The Pop process includes molding, preplating, and electroplating. Preplating ensures better adhesion of the metal coating to the plastic surface. Hexavalent chromium and trivalent chrome are often used for this purpose. However, environmental concerns have led to the adoption of alternative plating methods and the development of eco-friendly materials like Chromium-free and Trivalent chrome. Pop is used extensively in various applications, including bathroom accessories, shower fittings, wash basin taps, kitchen accessories, and domestic fittings. It is also used in the production of multi-functional electronic products, electrical goods , and high-quality products in the plastics industry. Recycling methods and the use of bioplastics are also gaining popularity in the Pop market.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

