AMERIS BANCORP TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS ON OCTOBER 24, 2024
Date
10/1/2024 4:30:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB ) (the "Company")
announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2024 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, October
24, 2024. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Douglas D. Strange, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, October
25, 2024 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2939. The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until November
1, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 1525671. The financial information discussed will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at
href="" rel="nofollow" amerisban . Participants also may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June
30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at
.
SOURCE Ameris Bancorp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108736813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.