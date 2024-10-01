GF Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Melinda Capen And Steve Cadaret As Vice Presidents, Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a distinguished leader in the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, is excited to announce the appointment of two seasoned hospitality professionals, Melinda Capen and Steve Cadaret, as Vice Presidents, Operations. Their wealth of experience and passion for the will drive operational excellence across GF Hotels & Resorts' portfolio.Melinda joins GF with nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, bringing an unwavering commitment to exceptional standards. With a degree in Hotel Management and a strong background in financials, operations, and revenue, she has cultivated a hands-on leadership style that prioritizes collaboration with owners, team members, and brand representatives. Previously, Melinda held executive positions at Aimbridge Hospitality, where she served as Vice President of Operations since 2018. Her experience spans a variety of markets and ownership structures, making her a perfect fit for GF Hotels & Resorts' continued growth and evolution.In her free time, Melinda enjoys traveling with her husband and spending time with their pets. She is passionate about international travel, the outdoors, and photography and is deeply committed to the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity. Melinda's extensive industry knowledge and management expertise position her as an ideal candidate for Vice President, Operations.Steve Cadaret has an impressive background in hotel operations, working with various brands to enhance revenue and deliver outstanding guest experiences. Throughout his career, he has held key operational roles that have equipped him with the skills and knowledge to manage all departments effectively. He also strongly believes in investing in employees and fostering a positive work culture through implementing retention strategies and career development initiatives. Steve joins GF Hotels & Resorts from Aimbridge Hospitality, where he most recently served as a Regional Vice President of Operations, overseeing the Michigan and Illinois markets.Steve currently resides in Lake Orion, MI, with his wife and enjoys spending time with his four kids and five grandchildren. His interests include beach getaways, pickleball, golf, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. As Vice President, Operations, Steve will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's operational strategies and leading growth initiatives.“Melinda and Steve bring a tremendous amount of expertise and passion to their roles. Their leadership will be instrumental in advancing our operational excellence and driving continued growth for GF Hotels & Resorts.” – John Parker, Chief Operations Officer, GF Hotels & Resorts.GF Hotels & Resorts is confident that Melinda and Steve's expertise and forward-thinking leadership will positively impact the company's operations. Their ability to drive results while fostering an inclusive and collaborative work environment will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to the team.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at or connect with them on LinkedIn.

