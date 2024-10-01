Iran Launches Barrage Of Ballistic Missiles At Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 2 (IANS) The Iranian military launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting "military and security establishments" in Israel on Tuesday night.

Media reports, citing a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), confirmed that "dozens" of missiles have been launched towards Israel. The IRGC has also threatened another attack if Israel responds.

The IRGC described the missile strike as "retaliation for the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and IRGC commander Major General Seyyed Abbas Nilforoushan by Israeli forces", Tasnim News Agency reported.

It said its air force had targeted "important bases".

Israeli media reported that some 180 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel on Tuesday night by Iran.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli air defences intercepted "a large number" of the 180 ballistic missiles launched by Iran.

The US also participated in the defence of Israel, both by detecting the threat from Iran and intercepting some of the missiles, The Times of Israel reported, citing the IDF.

The IDF said there are "isolated" impacts in central Israel and several more impacts in southern Israel.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that the Israeli Air Force "continues to operate at full capacity, and tonight will also continue to strike powerfully in the Middle East, as has been the case for the past year".

"The Israeli and US air defence systems operated effectively. There was close cooperation in detection and interception," he said.

"Iran carried out a serious act tonight and is pushing the Middle East to an escalation. We will act at the place and time of our choosing, in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon," he was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.