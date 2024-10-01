Watch: Flydubai Unveils New Check-In Exclusively For Business Class Passengers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai-based carrier flydubai has officially launched its new Business Class check-in at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), offering "personalised meet and assist service, seated check-in and a fast track service through passport control and security lanes."

This is the carrier's first dedicated check-in facility for Business Class passengers and it is located at the Departures area at Terminal 2, DXB, near Entrance 3.

A dedicated kerbside drop-off area and a separate entrance for Business Class check-in have been allocated at Terminal 2, along with a complimentary porter service.

The carrier said the "new check-in area features design elements that draw inspiration from the serene and timeless beauty of desert dunes. The sweeping arches, warm tones and minimalist aesthetics reflect the undulating landscape of the desert, creating an inviting space for customers seeking efficiency and comfort."

The lounge also offers a variety of personalised experiences, including a quiet space for relaxation with a traditional Arabic welcome offering refreshing towels followed by coffee, dates or refreshments.

The new check-in is now available to all flydubai Business Class customers travelling from Terminal 2 in DXB. Customers who upgrade to Business Class prior to check-in can also use the new facility.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubai CEO, said:“We are excited to be extending to our Business Class customers the personalised service we offer them in our cabin on the ground as well. The new service will ensure our customers' journey is efficient, hassle-free and enjoyable from the minute they arrive at Terminal 2 until they reach their destination."

Today flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent as well as Southeast Asia.

The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

