Jammu And Kashmir Witnesses 65.48 Pct Voter Turnout In Legislative Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Third and last phase of Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir State recorded 65.48 percent voter turnout on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India's data showed that the third and final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir held for the first time in ten years and after the abrogation of Article 370 stripping the state of its limited self-rule saw 65.48 percent turnout.

This phase will decide the fate of 415 candidates contesting 40 seats as there are 3.9 million eligible voters.

The first phase of elections, held on September 18, recorded a turnout of 61 percent while the second phase, held on September 25, saw the participation of 57.3 percent of eligible voters.

The results of the polls are expected to be announced on October 8.

The major contenders in the keenly-observed elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition Indian National Congress - led by Rahul Gandhi, the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party. (end)

