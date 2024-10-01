Katharine Morgan Honored With Inaugural Award Named In Her Honor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly established ASTM award honors women in leadership

ASTM International's immediate past president, Katharine E. Morgan, was honored with a new society award recognizing women in leadership. Morgan was presented with the Katharine E. Morgan Women in Leadership Award, named in her honor, during her recent retirement ceremony.

The award honors Katharine Morgan, ASTM International's first woman president, and recognizes female leaders of ASTM committees who have made significant contributions to the development of standards. While commemorating Morgan as a role model for women in standardization leadership, this award also reflects her

lifelong commitment to empowering and fostering great leaders across the global standards community.

"Few people have had such a significant impact on ASTM International as much as Kathie Morgan," says Andy Kireta, ASTM International president. "She served and subsequently led the organization with distinction and has been a true role model for countless standards professionals throughout her entire career, myself included. It is an honor to present her with this award."

Morgan joined ASTM International in 1984 and supervised the standards development work of several committees, including the consumer products committee (F15) responsible for bringing the concept of this award to ASTM. She became the vice president of technical committee operations in 2007 and executive vice president in 2015 until assuming the role of president in 2017. Morgan announced her impending retirement in 2023 and was succeeded by

Kireta in May. She served as special advisor to the president until her recent retirement.

For more information on ASTM International's governance, visit .

About ASTM International

Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives... Helping our world work better.

