Major Greenhouse Operation On 95+/- Acres Of Preserved Farmland To Be Auctioned By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Major Greenhouse Operation

16+/- Acres "Under Glass"

Turnkey Facility

Court Receiver Ordered Auction

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann and Auction Company , the pioneering force in accelerated real estate marketing, is proud to announce the upcoming auction of a 95 +/- acre preserved greenhouse facility with 16 acres“under glass” in Zionsville, Pennsylvania. This property presents a unique opportunity for buyers seeking expansive acreage for greenhouses, a strategic location in Lehigh Valley, and versatile potential. The auction will be conducted through the Max Spann online platform and offer prospective buyers a chance to own or expand their enterprise.“Rarely does a functional greenhouse facility of this magnitude come on the market,” said Max Spann, Jr., President and CEO of Max Span Real Estate & Auction Co.“Through the auction process, potential purchasers can bid the price up to an amount they are comfortable with.”This“turnkey” 95+/- Acres Greenhouse facility in Zionsville (Lower Milford Township), PA will be sold through an online auction concluding Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11 AM ET. It will be sold by order of the Court Receiver, Beane Associates, and in cooperation with Mel Manasse & Son Auctioneers who will conduct the equipment portion of this offering. The property includes a central production facility with offices, loading docks, and direct access to greenhouses, pole barn, and main office. Other facilities include metal framed greenhouses totaling 668,636 sq. ft, wooden framed greenhouses totaling 40,724 sq. ft, a 3,680 sq. ft boiler building, and 7,638 sq. ft of refrigerated warehouse. In addition there is a single family home, two residences for onsite workers, as well as water tanks and boilers for heating.Property previews are scheduled from 12:00-noon to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 24. This will provide a unique opportunity to explore the expansive property and its structures.Prospective bidders can participate in the auction through the Max Spann online platform or by using the Max Spann phone app. A comprehensive Property Information Package, including terms, maps, and online bidding instructions, is available for download at or by calling 888-299-1438.There will be an equipment auction following the auction of the real estate selling all the greenhouse and farm equipment which includes packaging, tractors, forklifts and crop harvesting + cultivating technology. The auction will be held by Mel Manasse & Son Auctioneers.Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is a trailblazer in the real estate auction and advisory industry, boasting more than 50 years of experience in accelerated marketing. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program empowers sellers to control the terms and timing of their property sales. To learn more, visit .

