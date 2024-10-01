(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco , a leading global provider of consulting, managed services and talent solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Lilani as Senior Vice President of Global Delivery. This strategic move will strengthen Vaco's international delivery capabilities, particularly across offshore and nearshore markets. With nearly two decades of experience in human capital and global talent marketplaces, Margaret will focus on optimizing delivery operations and ensuring seamless client service across regions.

Margaret will lead Vaco's global delivery operations, with an emphasis on talent acquisition, BPO and client delivery.

Margaret Lilani, Senior Vice President of Global Delivery, Vaco

In this newly created role, Margaret will lead Vaco's global delivery operations, with an emphasis on talent acquisition, business process outsourcing and client delivery. She will work closely with senior leadership and key stakeholders to drive cohesive and scalable delivery strategies across Vaco's international footprint.

"Margaret brings a wealth of experience in building high-performing global teams and implementing effective delivery models, which is exactly what Vaco needs as we continue expanding our service offerings," said Steve Kass, Chief Revenue Officer at Vaco, who oversees the company's Global Revenue Office. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we align our global teams and elevate our delivery model to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Margaret joins Vaco from Upwork, where she served as Vice President II of Talent Solutions. In that role, she was responsible for launching the Expert Vetted Talent product offering and growing key service lines, including consulting, managed services and employer of record (EOR) services for enterprise clients.

"My world has been global for many years," said Margaret. "I've had the privilege of leading teams in 90 countries, and I'm excited to apply that experience to Vaco, where I'll be able to impact an even larger and more diverse population. A top priority for me is to create cohesion within our international operations by aligning our teams and capabilities under a unified global delivery model that demonstrates strength and consistency both internally and externally."

Margaret's initial focus will be on optimizing delivery processes in key international markets, including APAC and LATAM. Her leadership will be pivotal in driving operational excellence and enhancing Vaco's ability to tap into diverse global talent pools and to better connect talent with opportunity across multiple regions.

About Vaco

Vaco is a global professional services organization delivering consulting, managed services and talent solutions through a collective of go-to-market brands. Our expertise spans key functional areas to include accounting, finance, data and AI, digital and technology transformation, cybersecurity and supply chain. We help clients navigate change, drive growth and achieve business transformation by partnering to create comprehensive and tailored solutions for industries including aerospace and defense, energy and natural resources, entertainment and hospitality, financial services, healthcare, distribution and manufacturing, retail and technology. We proudly serve a diverse range of clients, including 56% of Fortune 500 companies, private equity-backed middle-market firms, and early-stage, high-growth businesses. To learn more, go to .

