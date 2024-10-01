'Screen Today For A Safer Tomorrow': National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Breast Screening Program at the Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive breast cancer awareness campaign aimed at educating women across Qatar about the importance of early detection.

Firstly, the National Breast and Bowel Cancer Screening Program also known as 'Screen for Life' is a lifesaving, population-based program that aims to promote education, awareness, and encouragement of early detection of breast and bowel cancer in Qatar. The program is being conducted under Qatar's National Cancer Program and in accordance with the country's National Health Strategy 2011-2016, which represents a shift towards preventive and community-based care. Therefore, on a yearly basis, the program is responsible of launching a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of screening.



Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, the Director of the Screening Programs at PHCC

During the month of October, the 360-degree campaign will utilize a blend of traditional and digital marketing strategies and will feature strategic partnerships with prominent governmental and private entities, including Women Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), Qatar Museums, Qatar Foundation, Vendome Mall, and ELAN, Qatar Energy, and many others.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Qatar, with early detection significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment. In fact, when diagnosed early, the survival rate can be as high as 100%. The campaign emphasizes the critical message that awareness and proactive screening can save lives. The chosen slogan, "Screen Today for a Safer Tomorrow," encapsulates the essence of the initiative-encouraging women to take charge of their health with timely screenings.

As part of the campaign, an activation booth will be held at Vendome Mall on October 10th and 11th, where women can learn more about breast health, the importance of screening, and how to book appointments for mammograms. The campaign aims not only to educate but also to foster community engagement and support for women's health.

Who should participate in the screening?

The breast screening program is designed for all women, citizens, and residents in Qatar, aged between 45 and 69 years old, who have no symptoms related to breast cancer and have not undergone a mammogram in the past three years. Healthy women within this age bracket are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this vital preventative measure.

Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, the Director of the Screening Programs at PHCC, said: If you are aged between 45 and 69 years, did not do your mammogram in the past three years and do not have any symptoms or even if you know someone who is within this criteria, we urge you to schedule a breast screening appointment by contacting the cancer screening program directly at 8001112.” The breast screening clinics are conveniently located at four health centers across Qatar: Muaither, Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, and Al Wakrah.

"We believe that awareness is the first step in combating breast cancer," continued Dr. Shaikha,“Through this campaign, we aim to empower women with knowledge and encourage routine screening as a means to ensure peace of mind about their health.”