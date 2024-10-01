Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Launches Updated Single Window Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and announced the launch of its updated version of the Single Window gov) as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation, improve services offered to investors, and increase efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

The updated platform features a new and interactive interface that offers users a modern and friendly interface, allowing them to navigate various services at the push of a button.

It also delivers a more streamlined customer experience that minimises time and effort to complete transactions.

A wide range of services can now be navigated through a central, single dashboard giving investors access to an array of integrated services in one place, making it easy for users to track all their transactions.

The platform includes a search tool for commercial activities and the requirements for each activity.

This advanced search feature allows users to quickly find various commercial activities and view the specific conditions and requirements for each, helping them choose the activities that best suit their business.

The platform also includes a digital archive for all documents and correspondence, enabling users to save and easily access documents at any time.

Another feature of the updated platform is the ability to track actions and check the status of submitted applications, with a notification system for completed actions.

Users can track the status of their applications and check if they are pending, in progress, or completed.

The platform's notification system alerts users to updates or changes in status of applications so users are kept informed in real time.

The new Single Window platform offers users an easy, fast, and round-the-clock experience in Arabic and English.

It offers over 30 main services, including more than 149 sub-services linked to 17 different entities within the State, as well as the availability of an e-signature service on the current version.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry affirmed its commitment to continuously developing the Single Window platform by adding new features to meet investors' needs and ease the process of doing business and support the ongoing digital transformation process.