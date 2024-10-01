(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





AGCO Agriculture Foundation Launches Call for Applications& for Grant Cycle

The Foundation Seeks Proposals from Nonprofits to Support Youth-Led and High-Impact Innovations for Sustainable Agri-Food Systems



DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, is seeking applications for its grant program. For this Call for Applications for Grant (CAG) , the Foundation is primarily focused on funding requests that support the next generation of leaders in agriculture, helping them to develop innovative solutions for agri-food systems.

The Foundation invites nonprofit organizations registered and recognized as charitable under the law to apply for grant funding by submitting a grant proposal with grant funds $400,000 - $450,000 disbursed over a three-year project duration.

"As we continue to contribute to sustainable food systems, we need to encourage younger innovators to be involved in agriculture," said Roger Batkin, Board Chair of the Foundation. "By working with nonprofit partners to establish youth-focused agri-tech programs, we hope to both support and educate younger people who can help develop different solutions for the future, for regenerative agriculture, climate resilience and technology innovations applicable to various agriculture ecosystems."

In alignment with both

AGCO's purpose to deliver farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Foundation recognizes the pivotal role of young people in transforming and sustaining agri-food systems and the broad spectrum of opportunities the agri-food sector provides for improving youth employment and livelihoods.

Through community investment software partner, Benevity , the Foundation grant application platform will run from

October 1 to November 29, 2024.

Grant proposals from eligible nonprofits must target youthful innovators (including startups), young farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises with a focus on working to develop agri-food systems for young people. The Foundation recommends that all nonprofits thoroughly review all the materials for CAG 2024 before preparing and submitting an application.



CAG Terms of Reference Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The application deadline for CAG 2024 is November 29, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST. Please check the eligibility requirements prior to applying for this grant. The Foundation will only assess applications that meet the eligibility requirements of the CAG, adhere to the thematic focus and submit all required supporting documents as outlined in the terms of reference.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in

Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately

$14.4 billion

in 2023. For more information, visit

. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO ) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Stoneleigh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit

