Milcon Design & Build Brings New Roofs To Local Communities For Better Protection

WATERFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Milcon Design & Build , a trusted roofing and company serving Northern Virginia and Maryland, is proud to announce its expanded roofing services for local communities.With a strong focus on honesty, quality work, and customer satisfaction, Milcon helps families and businesses have reliable roofs that stand up to the weather while offering fair prices and professional service.High-Quality Roofing with GAF MaterialsOne of the reasons Milcon Design & Build's roofing services are so dependable is their use of GAF roofing materials. GAF is one of the largest roofing manufacturers in North America.The company uses GAF products because they are durable, attractive, and have some of the best warranties in the industry. GAF shingles come in a variety of colors and styles, so homeowners can find the perfect match for their house.By using GAF materials, Milcon makes sure that every roof is strong enough to handle tough weather conditions like rain, wind, snow, and hail. Customers can trust that their new roofs will not only look good but also last a long time.Milcon's Roofing Services for Every NeedMilcon Design & Build provides a variety of roofing services to keep homes and buildings safe. Their services include:New Roof Installations: Milcon uses GAF materials to install new roofs that are beautiful, durable, and made to last for years.Roof Repairs: Roof repair is one of Milcon's specialties. They can fix everything from small leaks to storm damage, keeping homes dry and protected.Roof Replacements: If a roof is too old or damaged to repair, Milcon can replace it with a brand-new GAF roof designed to improve the look and protection of the home.Roof Inspections & Maintenance: Regular roof inspections and maintenance help catch small issues before they become big, expensive problems.Fair Pricing, No GamesMilcon Design & Build believes in being open and honest with their customers, which is why they offer transparent pricing. They provide free estimates and make sure there are no hidden fees or surprises.With Milcon, customers know exactly what they are paying for before any work begins. They also provide financing options to make their high-quality roofing services affordable for everyone.Quality First – Every TimeMilcon Design & Build always puts quality first. Their team of skilled professionals follows strict standards on every job and uses only the best materials available. By partnering with GAF, they make sure that their roofing projects meet the highest standards of quality, durability, and style.“We never cut corners when it comes to quality,” says the owner Matt Kavanah.“Our customers deserve roofs that not only look great but also provide the protection they need.”Serving Northern Virginia and MarylandMilcon Design & Build proudly serves the Northern Virginia and Maryland areas, including Vienna , Manassas , and many other communities. Their team understands the unique needs and weather challenges of these regions and provides roofing solutions that are built to last. To view the full list of areas served, visit Milcon Service Areas on their website.Milcon's team is committed to delivering fast, friendly service with attention to detail in every community they serve.About Milcon Design & BuildMilcon Design & Build is a full-service, family-owned construction company based in Waterford, Indiana. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, they specialize in roofing, remodeling, and new construction. Milcon is dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality roofing solutions, using top-rated materials like GAF products for long-lasting results. Their mission is to deliver reliable, quality construction that meets the needs of homeowners and businesses in their communities.For more information about Milcon Design & Build and their roofing services, please visit their website at .

