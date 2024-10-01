Penn Station East Coast Subs Hits New Mark On Prestigious Franchising Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Sub Sandwich Brand Climbs Six Spots on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Penn Station East Coast Subs , a leading fast-casual sandwich franchise brand, known for its fresh grilled subs and hand-cut fries, is honored to celebrate another impressive ranking on the Franchise Times Top 400. Penn Station sits at No. 208 on the newly released list of the best-performing franchise system in the country.

"It is a privilege to secure a position once again on the Franchise Times Top 400 list," said Lance Vaught, President of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment and trust of our corporate team, franchise partners, and valued customers."

The Franchise Times Top 400 ranks franchise-based businesses on systemwide sales for the previous year. Penn Station has more than 320 locations nationwide, and together the system hit $267 million in sales in 2023, a $3 million dollar increase from the previous year.

"A key to our success is understanding the behavior of our customers. We know our customer experience is essential," explains Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station. "It is critical for brands to understand how customers order. We listen to our valued guests. Just a few months ago, we launched a loyalty app with enhanced technology, designed to strengthen the one-to-one connection with every customer and make it easier to order their favorite subs in minutes from their phone. Ultimately, the goal is to continue to enhance return on investment for our franchisees."

For nearly 40 years, the brand has been serving quality ingredients in a craveable and unique product that spans both lunch and dinner options. The brand's continued success can be attributed to the quality ingredients used in irresistible, hard to copy sandwiches. The franchise also serves hand-squeezed lemonade, freshly baked bread, fresh-cut fries, and high-quality meats-and does it all right in front of the customer's eyes.



The Franchise Times Top 400 is the most comprehensive ranking of the largest United States franchises. The annual rankings, are the result of a five-month research process to determine each brand's global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. To qualify, a company must be a legal U.S. franchise and franchisees must own at least 10 percent of the company's total units.



The Franchise Top 400 honor is just the latest ranking Penn Station has earned over the last two months. Other recent awards include Penn Station recognition on Franchise Business Review's (FBR) list of Most Profitable Franchises and QSR Magazine's Top QSR Contenders for 2024 .

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 320 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards. Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-statio



