IKE's LOVE & SANDWICHES UNVEILS PHANTOM DUTCH

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Halloween, Ike's Love & Sandwiches is casting a spell over sandwich lovers everywhere with the launch of its eerie-sistible Phantom Dutch bread. Infused with a ghostly purple, this limited-edition twist on Ike's iconic Dutch Crunch bread will be available from October 7 through November 16 at all Ike's haunts... er, locations.

Ike Shehadeh, the sandwich wizard of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, conjures his excitement:

“When I started Ike's, it was all about doing something different. Here we are, 17 years later, and I thought, 'Why not mix it up with a little purple for my anniversary?' Purple is my favorite color, and it gives our classic Dutch a fun twist. Phantom Dutch is more than just a new look-it's a celebration of all the unexpected sandwiches I've made along the way.”

Phantom Dutch: Eerie, Edible, and Instagram-Worthy

Dutch Crunch bread, traditionally known for its satisfying crunch and slightly sweet taste, is a beloved staple at Ike's. When paired with our iconic Dirty Sauce, it creates a mind-blowing fusion of taste and texture that's irresistible any time of year. But this Halloween, we're turning up the magic with Phantom Dutch -the same legendary bread you know and love, now infused with a vibrant purple color. Enjoy Phantom Dutch on any sandwich when you order in-store, or for spirits dining at home, choose from a special menu featuring 17 of Ike's favorite sandwiches on Phantom Dutch, available for pickup or delivery online.

Celebrating 17 Years with 17 Sandwiches on Phantom Dutch

In honor of Ike's 17th Anniversary, every Thursday during this spooky season, two selected sandwiches will emerge from the shadows for a frighteningly good price of just $10.17. These potions of deliciousness will be revealed weekly via incantations on social media, the Ike's Love app, and through haunted missives sent to Ike's Love members.

Phantom Dutch Packs to Take Home

Not content with just a taste? Daring guests can take home Phantom Dutch in six-packs for $9.89, perfect for crafting haunted sandwiches or spooky snacks at home.

Join us if you dare at any Ike's Love & Sandwiches location to experience the magic of Phantom Dutch or summon it directly to your door by ordering online at ikessandwich.com . Connect with us through the witching hour on social media at @ikessandwiches .

