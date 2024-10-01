Transform Your Halloween With Budget- Friendly Thrifted Treasures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 Goodwill® Halloween Survey Reveals Retail Trends

As Halloween approaches, many Americans are considering shopping secondhand for DIY (do-it-yourself) costumes to save money and minimize their environmental impact.

Goodwill Industries International's 2024 Halloween Survey, administered by Big Village, looked at how Americans are preparing for the upcoming holiday. The survey found that while four in five Americans (80%) plan to celebrate Halloween this year, many (57%) consider DIY costumes and secondhand décor as economical ways to celebrate the season.

The annual survey also found that three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed said that higher prices on various goods due to inflation are impacting their purchase of Halloween costumes, décor, and candy - a small decrease from 2023 (77%). As a result, nearly three in five respondents (57%) say that they are more likely to create DIY costumes rather than purchase a new costume from a store. This same proportion (57%) of adults is more likely to buy materials for DIY Halloween costumes or décor from thrift stores, such as Goodwill, to reduce costs.

Eco-consciousness is a continuing trend this season. Three in four adults (77%) say Goodwill's sustainability efforts have some effect on their decision to shop at Goodwill stores, on a par with 2023 (76%).

Trick-or-treaters, parents and other Halloween enthusiasts can explore a treasure trove of unique, affordable Halloween costume ideas on the "Halloween Comes Alive at Goodwill" microsite: Goodwill/Halloween . There, they can get inspiration for DIY costumes, video tutorials and a costume generator to create their own costumes with items they can find at Goodwill. Goodwill designers assembled the creations from thrifted items found in Goodwill stores.

The microsite also features costume inspiration with recipe cards that make shopping a breeze, including:



Great ideas for kids' costumes feature Gnomies for Life, A Little Mer-mazing, She Can Do it, Junior Firefighter, Despicable Henchmen, Biker Babies and more!



Classic horror character costumes are Frank N. Stein, Eerie Empress, Spooky Squad, Who's Your Mummy? and Vampire Couple.

Costumes based on pop culture trends include Destiny in the Desert, Golden Ladies, Rodeo Renaissance, On Wednesdays We Thrift, What's Your Sign, Ghost with the Most, and Disco Fever Dream.

Aside from wearing costumes, the most popular ways people plan to celebrate include handing out candy to trick-or-treaters (47%), decorating their homes (38%) and/or attending parties with family/friends (30%).

"Goodwill stores carry an impressive array of costume and décor items that can be transformed into fun and original Halloween creations," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Shoppers can find budget-friendly items at Goodwill while also making a difference in their communities because their purchases go towards helping people build career skills and find good jobs".

This year's survey also looked that which Halloween costumes would be the most popular this year:



Pop culture trends or characters from TV, movies, video games or books (29%).

Iconic Halloween costumes, such as witches, ghosts, zombies or werewolves (23%). Very unique, one-of-a-kind costumes (23%).

Furry friends will also join the fun, with 11% of survey respondents saying they plan to dress up their pets.



As for the world of DIY Halloween:

67% of adults who prefer DIY costumes say they or members of their household turn to social media and websites for DIY costume ideas and inspiration.

The common sources of social media inspiration are:



YouTube (31%)



Pinterest (30%)



Facebook (23%)



TikTok (21%)

Instagram (20%). Thrift stores remain a source of costume ideas and inspiration for over one in three adults (36%) who prefer DIY costumes, consistent with 2023 (also 36%).

Goodwill is more than your one-stop shop for Halloween

thrifting.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of individuals access training and career resources through Goodwill. When you shop or donate, you help people find life-changing opportunities and realize their dreams.

For more information and a fact sheet with additional Goodwill Halloween Survey results as well as to explore costume ideas and DIY décor and tutorials, visit Goodwill/Halloween/

Note: A survey infographic, costume images, videos and more are available for media use in the Goodwill Halloween Media Kit .

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the power of work.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 154 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and, in 2023, the organization helped more than 1.7 million people build skills, access resources and advance careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlets and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and online marketplaces. The revenue creates training programs and job placements to help people earn paychecks and build their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill. Follow us on X/Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

ABOUT THE GOODWILL HALLOWEEN SURVEY

Big Village, an independent research organization, conducted the 2024 Goodwill Halloween Survey for Goodwill Industries International. The online poll took place from August 19-23, 2024, and included a sample size of 2,018 self-selected adults. Since 2014, Goodwill and Big Village have worked together on Halloween-themed survey research.

