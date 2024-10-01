Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Hyannis, Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based retailer

Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN ) announced plans to open a new

Nordstrom Rack

in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in fall 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Hyannis community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Boston and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."



The 25,000-square-foot store will be located in The Landing at Hyannis, a popular shopping center that includes Whole Foods,

Panera Bread, Old Navy and The Paper Store. The Landing at Hyannis is owned and managed by WS Development and is conveniently situated next to Barnstable Municipal Airport, at 790 Iyannough Road in Hyannis.

"We are delighted to welcome Nordstrom Rack to The Landing at Hyannis. Adding to our ever-evolving opening lineup of retail, this best-in-class brand offers a fresh and exciting shopping experience for our guests while underscoring WS's dedication to offering diverse and high-quality options to our community," said Bryan Furze, senior vice president of leasing for WS Development.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom

and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.



This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Massachusetts. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Massachusetts, generating more than 900 jobs statewide.



Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates.

Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.



About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom Rack

locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better

than we found it.



About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call (617) 232-8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sepeedeh Hashemian

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]



SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

