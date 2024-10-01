Robotics Industry Assessment 2024: Technology, Macroeconomic, & Regulatory Trends, Value Chain Analysis, And Revenue Forecasts To 2030 By Robot Type

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Robots have existed for a long time but have mainly been used in industrial environments. Recent technological advancements will help unlock the full potential of robotics, with particular benefits for service robots, which assist humans at work in non-industrial settings or the home. Cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) enable robots to collaborate and access huge amounts of data uninterruptedly. Using AI, robots can make decisions independently, move autonomously, and navigate, albeit with restrictions. AI will help reduce the burden robots place on staff who must move, clean, and monitor the robots on top of their other daily tasks.

Key Highlights

Robotics is a fast-growing market. According to forecasts, the industry was worth $76 billion in 2023 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% to $218 billion by 2030. Research expects the exoskeleton market to see the highest growth rate, followed by consumer robots, logistics robots, and drones.

Science fiction often speculates about robots that are virtually indistinguishable from humans. Yet, the most popular consumer robot is still a vacuum cleaner shaped like a disc. In factories and warehouses, human staff work alongside robots that are incredibly good at performing repetitive and dangerous tasks but do not look or behave like humans. In 2024, significant investments have been made in companies developing humanoid robots, including Figure AI and 1X Technologies. AI is helping companies build autonomous humanoid robots, but it is unclear if there is a definite use case for them and whether they will be financially viable for mass production.

Report Scope



This report provides an overview of the robotics theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for robotics revenues to 2030. These forecasts are split by robot type (industrial and service).

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the robotics theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of robotics. The detailed value chain shows comprises four core segments: hardware components, software components, robot manufacturing, and services. Leading and challenging vendors are identified for sub-categories across all four segments.

Reasons to Buy

Robotics has a long history, but only relatively recently have conditions aligned to unlock its full potential. This report provides a clear and comprehensive overview of the robotics theme and explains the conditions driving its growth. It also includes details of leading vendors across all aspects of the robotics market, from caged industrial robots and industrial co-bots to consumer robots and drones.

Key Topics Covered

Executive SummaryPlayersTechnology BriefingTrendsIndustry AnalysisSignalsValue ChainCompaniesSector ScorecardsGlossaryThematic Research Methodology

