DEADLINE ALERT For OM, SAGE, And SMCI: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

Outset Medical, (NASDAQ: OM )

Class Period: August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE )

Class Period: April 12, 2021 – July 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone's clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (3) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, SAGE-718's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (5) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (6) accordingly, SAGE-324's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI )

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – August 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was subject to consistent overreporting of sales and underreporting of expenses; (2) it had re-hired multiple executives who departed in the wake of the Company's prior accounting scandal; (3) the Company has a closer relationship to its related parties than disclosed; (4) the Company had more related parties than it had disclosed; (5) the Company had not ceased exporting products to areas restricted by the United States government as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, risking government sanction; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

