3M Fastbond Pressure Sensitive Adhesive 1049 With Powercore Helps Companies Meet Sustainability Goals Without Sacrificing Performance

Builders and industrial designers have a new option to solve their toughest bonding challenges in a more sustainable way.

3MTM FastbondTM Pressure Sensitive Adhesive 1049 delivers the performance and productivity 3M customers expect, in a new portable ergonomically engineered cylinder delivery system from Worthington Enterprises .

With a next-generation, water-based formula, 3M Fastbond Pressure Sensitive Adhesive 1049 helps companies meet goals to lower volatile organic compounds (VOCs), solvents, and other targeted substances. Designed with innovative technology to be solventless and non-flammable, it also may help them meet environmental health and safety (EHS) goals. It's a sustainable, efficient and versatile solution to bonding challenges – one that results in improved productivity, reduced waste and enhanced safety.

"As emissions regulations around the world become increasingly stringent, we're excited to introduce this innovative and versatile adhesive in a new portable spray system that increases speed, efficiency and comfort," said Lori Cherry, director of sprayable adhesives with 3M. "This product offers our customers a more sustainable adhesive that still meets their needs for performance and productivity."

Developed in partnership with Worthington Enterprises, the self-contained, portable PowerCoreTM cylinder , a corrosion-resistant, portable spray solution that helps give the power to get applications done faster, easier, and more cost-efficient. Leveraging expertise from the 3MTM Performance Spray Gun for the automotive industry, the new disposable nozzle system helps maximize operational throughput and coverage-resulting in optimized productivity and less product waste.

The adhesive itself offers a fast, aggressive tack for a quick, one-surface bond that allows for immediate repositioning, so rework and material loss are minimized. 3M Fastbond Pressure Sensitive Adhesive 1049 is ideal for lightweight bonding applications in insulation, construction sites, and more.

3M has been a leader in industrial-strength spray adhesive technology for over 50 years-and is now leading the way in meeting market demands for reduced VOCs and more sustainable adhesive solutions. 3M is committed to investing $1 billion in sustainability efforts over the next 20 years and embedding sustainability into every new product.

Learn more about 3M Fastbond Pressure Sensitive Adhesive 1049 in the PowerCore portable spray cylinder at 3M/sprayadhesives .

