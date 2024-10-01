SCORE® Sports Expands Partnership With Babe Ruth League Baseball As The Official Uniform & Apparel Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCORE SPORTS PARTNERS WITH BABE RUTH LEAGUE BASEBALL

Alongside Babe Ruth League Softball, SCORE® Sports expands to baseball with a multi-year agreement that will outfit youth baseball players across the country

- Eli Manning, SCORE® Sports investor

TORRENCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCORE® Sports , a leading North American designer and manufacturer of premium quality sports uniforms, apparel, and equipment, is excited to announce an expansion of its existing partnership with Babe Ruth League . This strategic collaboration names SCORE® Sports as the official uniform and apparel provider for both Babe Ruth League Baseball and Softball for the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome SCORE® Sports as our official baseball and softball uniform and apparel provider. Their commitment to quality and innovation will greatly benefit our players and teams.” Rob Connor, Vice President of Operations at Babe Ruth League, added.“We look forward to a fruitful partnership that enhances the Babe Ruth League experience.”

Babe Ruth League Baseball, a cornerstone of youth baseball with a storied history of over 70 years, serves nearly one million players nationwide. This partnership brings together SCORE® Sports' expertise in high-quality sportswear with Babe Ruth League's esteemed legacy in youth baseball. For Babe Ruth League, this strategic expansion creates a connected uniform and apparel offering for both softball and baseball organizations nationwide.

“I have a lot of fond memories of playing Babe Ruth League baseball as a kid,” said Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl Champion and current SCORE® Sports investor.“My brothers and I competed in everything growing up, and we especially cherished our time on the baseball field and being a part of the Babe Ruth community. Now, through my involvement with SCORE®, it's great to see things come full circle. I can't wait to see the impact that SCORE® and BRL can make on the next generation of athletes in communities nationwide.”

Joe Flannery, CEO of SCORE® Sports, expressed his enthusiasm:“Partnering with Babe Ruth League Baseball is a significant milestone for SCORE® Sports. We are committed to supporting the next generation of all athletes with the highest quality uniforms and apparel. This collaboration reflects our shared values and dedication to youth sports.”

For more information on SCORE® Sports, please visit / .

About SCORE® Sports

SCORE® Sports is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of youth team sports uniforms and equipment committed to improving the communities in which athletes live, work, and play. The company was founded in 1975 to solve a need for affordable, quality uniforms. Nearly 50 years later, SCORE® has flourished to become a top multi-sport outfitter serving athletes of all ages and abilities across a range of sports including soccer, basketball, baseball/softball, flag football, and volleyball.

SCORE® is a true pioneer in uniform sublimation and number one in speed to market thanks to its unique state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing operation-all based in North America-and model of selling directly to teams and leagues to keep pricing affordable. The company's unwavering dedication to its customers is driven by firsthand knowledge of the positive impact that accessible youth sports can have on society. SCORE® Sports: Disrupting the Game ( ).

About Babe Ruth League

Founded in 1951, Babe Ruth League is one of the premier youth baseball and softball organizations in the United States, serving nearly one million players aged 4-18. The league is dedicated to developing young athletes' skills, sportsmanship, and love for the game, providing a structured and supportive environment for players to thrive.

