Sip, Socialize, Share And Now Solve, Win, And Cook - Winelikes App Unveils Exciting New Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winelikes launches new features: Winebingo, Winedle, and Recipes. Play, sip, win cash, and explore wine pairings with recipes. Available on & Android!

- Jeff GillisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Winelikes App, known for its tagline Sip, Socialize, and Share, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest features: Winebingo, Winedle, and Recipes. These fun and interactive additions bring even more enjoyment to wine lovers around the globe.Winebingo is a brand-new game that invites wine novices and experts to sip, play, and win cash prizes. While the interactive board will be live on the app by the end of October, users can get started today by downloading the current board at . Lucky winners will receive prizes of up to $50 monthly and $200 quarterly!The Winebingo board is updated every three months, and wine businesses can be featured. Contact us to be included in the next update and connect with wine enthusiasts worldwide.Winelikes stands out as a gamified wine experience, offering three engaging games: Winebingo, Winedle, and the Quiz Feature. The quiz section includes over 30 quizzes ranging from beginner to advanced, allowing users to test their wine knowledge and even challenge their friends. Every Tuesday, a new quiz is added, and users can contribute their own quizzes, enhancing the community aspect of the app. CEO Jeff Gillis says,“It's incredible to see sommeliers challenge each other by creating their own quizzes and earning points on the app!”Winedle is another game that was just added, a daily word puzzle focused entirely on wine terms. Users solve wine-related words (five to seven letters) to improve their vocabulary. At the end of the solve the definition of the word appears. Wine businesses can even submit custom words with special offers, such as 10% off with promo code Winelikes10, and include a link to their website for more engagement.Expanding beyond games, Winelikes now offers a Food & Wine Pairing feature, where users can discover recipes to match their favorite wines. With over 600 pairings and 100+ recipes, users can find the perfect dish and learn how to cook it. Gillis adds,“I've always been frustrated by pairing apps that only list dishes without recipes or say 'pair with a varietal' without being specific. Now, we offer a pairing feature that teaches you how to cook and matches specific wines-not just varietals!”In addition to the new features, Winelikes offers the Wine Palate Wizard to help users discover wines based on their preferences, find local wine events, and, shortly, book restaurants and winery tastings. Once Winebingo is fully integrated into the app, Winelikes' fourth game, Regions, will launch by the end of the year, offering even more ways to explore the world of wine.Unlike traditional wine apps, Winelikes does not sell wine. Instead, it encourages users to embark on their own wine adventures and makes the experience interactive and fun!For more information, contact:Email: ...Website:About WinelikesWinelikes is the ultimate wine platform for enthusiasts of all levels, offering a space to explore, learn, play, and share the joy of wine. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned sommelier, Winelikes helps guide you through the world of wine, discover hidden gems, and connect with fellow wine lovers. Discover your next favorite bottle, find must-visit wineries, and engage with the vibrant Winelikes community. Winelikes is available in 175 countries via the Apple Store and Google Play for both your phone and tablet.For inquiries, reach out to ....

Jeff Gillis

Winelikes

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.