Fragrance Safety Science Leader RIFM Announces 3Rd Annual Science Symposium

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the prior success of its popular public event, The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its third virtual Annual Science Symposium on November 6, 2024. RIFM scientists and their collaborators in academia and will provide in-depth overviews of recently published and in-progress findings that are making waves among fragrance safety stakeholders worldwide. They will also engage directly with audience members, answering questions and sharing knowledge and ideas in real time.

Strengthening science, together. RIFM's 3rd Annual Science Symposium

This year's theme, Strengthening science, together , focuses on RIFM's world-renowned collaborative science, its vast wealth of fragrance safety data and cutting-edge tools, and its longstanding animal-free new approach methodology (NAM) strategy, which has propelled the Institute into its position as the leading authority on the safe use of fragrance.

"We are especially excited about this year's symposium and look forward to sharing, learning from, and providing valuable insights to the widest possible audience, from those who are new to the science supporting fragrance-safe-use to veteran stakeholders with decades of experience," explained RIFM's Director of Scientific Operations, Danielle Botelho, Ph.D.

"RIFM has been about advancing science together since its inception," echoed RIFM President Anne Marie Api, Ph.D. "We continue to live the truth of our legacy as we move forward, shaping the present and future of fragrance safety – and we welcome all stakeholders to join us."

WHEN: November 6, 2024, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (noon) EDT

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) has assessed the safety of fragrance ingredients using the most current, internationally accepted guidelines since its founding in 1966. RIFM's fragrance ingredient Safety Assessment program draws from its comprehensive database of over 80,000 references, approximately 200,000 human health and environmental studies, and the existing scientific literature.

In addition to RIFM scientists, the Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety,

an independent, international team of academic scientists with no ties to the fragrance industry, collaborates on safety assessments from all toxicological and environmental perspectives. The Panel reviews, approves, and co-authors all RIFM's safety assessments. RIFM makes all of its peer-reviewed and published science, including its safety assessments, available for free download on the open-access Fragrance Material Resource Center .

