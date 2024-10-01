Islamic Insurance Market Is Likely To Enjoy A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Islamic Insurance 2024

The global Islamic Insurance market is expected to grow from 30 Billion USD in 2023 to 50 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Islamic Insurance Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Salama Family Takaful (United Arab Emirates), Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance Company (United Arab Emirates), Etiqa Takaful Berhad (Malaysia), Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (Qatar), Al Ahlia Takaful (Bahrain), Dar Al Takaful (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait Insurance Company (Kuwait), Bajaj Allianz Takaful Limited (India), Warba Insurance Company (Bahrain), Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company (United Arab Emirates).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Islamic Insurance market is expected to grow from 30 Billion USD in 2023 to 50 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Islamic Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Commercial, Others) by Type (Family Takaful, General Takaful) by Distribution channel (Agents and Brokers, Banks, Direct Response, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:Takaful, or Islamic insurance, provides a Sharia-compliant alternative to traditional insurance. It is predicated on shared accountability and mutual aid. Rather than paying dues, members contribute to a fund that supports those who have suffered injury or financial loss. Islamic insurance, in contrast to conventional insurance, forbids gharar (uncertainty) and riba (interest). In addition, clients of traditional insurance pay a premium to the company, which is then invested to pay claims. This procedure occasionally involves curiosity. In contrast, everyone contributes to a common fund in takaful. The fund is managed by the takaful company, which charges a fee for its services. After paying claims, any remaining funds are distributed among participants in accordance with the terms of the profit-sharing agreement. By doing this, riba is avoided.Market Drivers:.the demand for Sharia-compliant financial instruments, and the growing Muslim population,Market Opportunities:.technological advancements and innovation in Sharia-compliant productsDominating Region:.Middle EastFastest-Growing Region:.Asia-PacificHave a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Islamic Insurance market segments by Types: Family Takaful, General TakafulDetailed analysis of Islamic Insurance market segments by Applications: Personal, Commercial, OthersGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Buy Now Latest Edition of Islamic Insurance Market Report 👉Islamic Insurance Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Get 10-25% Discount on Immediate purchase 👉Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Islamic Insurance Market:Chapter 01 – Islamic Insurance Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Islamic Insurance Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Islamic Insurance Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 - Global Islamic Insurance Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Islamic Insurance MarketChapter 08 – Global Islamic Insurance Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Islamic Insurance Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Islamic Insurance Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

Nidhi Bhawsar

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

+ +1 507-556-2445

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.