Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
10/1/2024 8:17:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
01 October 2024
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies that on the 1 October 2024 the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB GROUP PLC 2024 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2024 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.96 per share.
The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of a three-year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.
| Name
| Number of Options Granted
| Jon Hall
| 2,506
| Orlagh Hunt
| 3,133
| Hasan Kazmi
| 3,760
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Jon Hall
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
| Group Managing Director, Mortgages and
Savings
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Grant of Options – 2024 Sharesave
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| £2.96
| 2,506
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
2,506
Aggregated price
£7,417.76
| e. Date of transaction
| 1 October 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Orlagh Hunt
| 2. Reason for the notification
| c. Position/status
| Chief People Officer
|
d. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Grant of Options – 2024 Sharesave
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| £2.96
| 3,133
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
3,133
Aggregated price
£9,273.68
| e. Date of transaction
| 1 October 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Hasan Kazmi
| 2. Reason for the notification
| e. Position/status
| Group Chief Risk Officer
|
f. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Grant of Options – 2024 Sharesave
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| £2.96
| 3,760
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
3,760
Aggregated price
£11,129.60
| e. Date of transaction
| 1 October 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
OSB GROUP PLC
| Jason Elphick
| t: 01634 848 944
| Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
|
|
| Investor relations
|
| Email: ...
| t: 01634 838973
|
|
| Brunswick
|
| Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
| t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
MENAFN01102024004107003653ID1108734376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.