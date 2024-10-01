Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company) 01 October 2024 Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) The Company notifies that on the 1 October 2024 the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB GROUP PLC 2024 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2024 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.96 per share. The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of a three-year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.

Name Number of Options Granted Jon Hall 2,506 Orlagh Hunt 3,133 Hasan Kazmi 3,760

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jon Hall 2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Managing Director, Mortgages and

Savings

b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of Options – 2024 Sharesave c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £2.96

2,506

d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

2,506

Aggregated price

£7,417.76 e. Date of transaction 1 October 2024 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Orlagh Hunt 2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Chief People Officer

d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of Options – 2024 Sharesave c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £2.96 3,133

d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

3,133

Aggregated price

£9,273.68 e. Date of transaction 1 October 2024 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of Options – 2024 Sharesave c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £2.96 3,760

d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

3,760

Aggregated price

£11,129.60 e. Date of transaction 1 October 2024 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944 Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Investor relations Email: ... t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.