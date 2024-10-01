Advantage Releases 40 Books In Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Titles Under Forbes and Advantage Books Imprints Include Such Diverse Themes as Business Leadership, School Security, and Civility

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage, the Authority Company provided readers with a diverse range of new titles in 2024's third quarter. Authors shared their knowledge and expertise on subjects such as disagreeing respectfully rather than toxically, blending human skills with artificial intelligence in the workplace, and exploring the history and beauty of mathematics.Advantage released 40 new books in the quarter; 15 under the company's Forbes Books imprint and 25 under its Advantage Books imprint.“Each book achieves our goal of helping leading authorities in business, entrepreneurship, health, and finance share their expertise with readers who are trying to solve a problem, sharpen a skill, or make a broader impact,” says Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage, The Authority Company.These latest Forbes Books and Advantage Books titles, widely available in bookstores, airports, and online, explore a number of topics, including business leadership, school security, climate change, franchising, retirement planning, and the future of manufacturing.The books, which include Amazon bestsellers, were authored by an impressive lineup of successful entrepreneurs, financial professionals, CEOs, and experts in other fields. The authors weave their personal stories into the lessons they have to share with others.These latest books add to the company's goal of increasing its number of titles in 2024. Last year, 153 titles were published under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints. So far this year, the number is 123 titles, putting the company on pace to surpass last year's number as it continues its mission of providing thought leaders with the opportunity to tell their stories and share their knowledge and experience with the world.About Advantage, The Authority CompanyAdvantage, The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

