Infinit-I Announces New Event To Address Rising Insurance Costs And Legal Risks In The Trucking Industry

Event helps trucking companies target training against specific violations, reduce incident and accidents, and uncover areas of unintended negligence.

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions announces a new, recurring event beginning October 17, 2024, designed to help trucking businesses protect themselves against the escalating challenges of rising insurance premiums and nuclear verdicts. The events will take place at the Infinit-I Training Center in Irving, TX.

The "CYA Workshop " offers trucking industry professionals critical tools to tackle some of the most pressing issues the sector faces today and ultimately cover their assets. With insurance costs soaring and legal challenges growing in complexity, fleet operators and managers need concrete strategies to safeguard their businesses and improve their bottom line.

Over the past 25 years, Infinit-I has seen the evolution of the trucking industry's challenges. This workshop has been crafted to directly address key concerns by providing practical solutions, including:

Reducing Insurance Premiums: Expert insights into how fleet operators can reduce their insurance renewal rates over time, by focusing on specific operational improvements.

Defending Against Lawsuits: Guidance from information provided by top transportation defense attorneys on how to prepare companies to be more defendable in costly lawsuits, with a focus on the tactics plaintiffs' attorneys use to secure nuclear verdicts.

Risk Control and Data Utilization: Strategies to analyze Safety Measurement System (SMS) data and implement targeted training plans that mitigate risk factors.

Building a Safety Culture: Practical advice on fostering a culture of safety within fleets to minimize accidents and improve operational efficiency.

Participants will walk away with personalized tools tailored to their business needs, including:

- A fleet safety report analyzing their SMS data

- A 12-month customized training plan

- Guidance on how to make the strongest case for insurance renewal negotiations

- Expert tips on defending against high-stakes legal claims

Each CYA Workshop will allow attendees to collaborate with industry leaders, hear information from transportation defense attorneys, and risk control specialists, making them must-attend events for anyone looking to safeguard their company and maintain profitability.

Seats for these one-day events are limited, and early booking is highly recommended. The event promises to provide attendees with actionable insights to navigate today's risk-laden landscape with confidence.

Tickets cost $135 per person, but Infinit-I is offering free tickets to the first 25 registrants in celebration of the new event.

For more information and to secure a place, visit infinitiworkforce/workshop-event

Lydia Wommack

Vertical Alliance Group

+1 903-792-3866

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.