Dignify Therapeutics To Participate In The BIO Investor Forum, October 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a specialty

pharma company focused on resorting bowel and bladder function in patients with neurological diseases will be a presenting company at the BIO Investor Forum in San Francisco at the Fairmount Hotel at 11:15am on October 16, 2024.

Dignify is developing two products to treat bladder and bowel dysfunction associated with spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and the elderly. Currently, many of these individuals require bladder catheterization for urination, and an invasive, time-consuming manual bowel program for defecation that is often performed by a caregiver. Dignify's lead drug program, DTI-301, is a suppository that patients use as-needed for bowel evacuation. DTI-301 induces defecation within 5-10 minutes, with minimal absorption and systemic exposure. Our second drug program, DTI-117, is currently in development for on-demand emptying of both the bladder and bowel. DTI-117 is a small peptide that directly stimulates smooth muscle contraction in the bladder and bowel and produces voiding in less than 10 minutes. Additionally, the drug has a very short plasma half-life, is eliminated rapidly, and development is NIH-funded into clinical studies.

Anthony DiTonno, Dignify CEO, stated "The BIO Investor Forum provides a platform for discussions with institutional investors and strategic partners. As our two drug products are approaching clinical trials, we look forward to presenting Dignify's novel approach to treating severe unmet medical needs for desperate patients in a multi-billion dollar market".

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally recognized scientists and clinicians, Dignify's mission is to provide safe, effective, practical and convenient, "on-demand" pharmaceutical agents to treat bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions. The company has been funded by RA Capital Management, Eshelman Ventures, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, NIDDK, NINDS, NICHD, NIA, US Defense Department, and the One NC Small Business Program. Dignify is located at the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

