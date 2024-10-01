Uber Teams Up With Shadowfax To Accelerate Moto Growth Across India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 1 October 2024: Uber, one of India\'s leading ridesharing today announced a strategic tech integration with Shadowfax, the country\'s largest two-wheeler logistics fleet and a leading provider of express parcel delivery services & value added solutions to drive growth of its two wheeler category Uber Moto, across the country. This industry-first partnership will strengthen Shadowfax\'s position as the most diversified Third Party Logistics (3PL) provider, with over 2 lakh active two-wheelers now powering Uber Moto as well. By integrating Shadowfax\'s fleet, Uber aims to expand its supply pool of drivers and service coverage while improving reliability for riders seeking fast and affordable bike-sharing options for their commute.



The integration is breaking new ground for Uber in an exciting space of growth for ridesharing and is already LIVE across multiple cities. It is also helping create additional earning opportunities for drivers working with Shadowfax while unlocking a substantial supply pool for Uber Moto. The partnership will also enable Uber to launch Uber Moto operations in many new towns where it doesn\'t yet operate by leveraging the supply pool of drivers working with Shadowfax that operates in over 2500 cities and 18,000 pincodes across India.



Commenting on the partnership Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia said, \"The integration with Shadowfax is yet another example of business model innovation that will push the boundaries further and faster to lead bike taxi growth in India. Creating a win-win strategy for all - this partnership with a third party logistics provider will materially unlock the supply of two wheelers on Uber while creating additional earning opportunities for drivers on the Shadowfax platform. This integration is in line with our ambition to truly become the operating system for multiple form factors and we are incredibly excited about the potential of this partnership for Uber Moto\'s growth.\"



Praharsh Chandra, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder at Shadowfax shared, \"At Shadowfax, we are committed to driving innovation and adding value for our drivers and delivery partners. Through this unique integration, we are set to become the most diversified 3PL player in India, offering the first app where all forms of earning opportunities are available. Our \'One app, all opportunities\' platform will empower our partners to tap into new streams of income, whether through last-mile deliveries or mobility solutions like UberMoto. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in transforming both the urban logistics and mobility ecosystems, further cementing our leadership in last-mile services across the country.\"



The use of 3P Tech integration is a first for Uber in India - the same technology has been used to integrate with the iconic yellow cabs in New York. Shadowfax has integrated with Uber\'s third party (3P) application programming interfaces (APIs) which will result in routing Uber trips to the Shadowfax driver app at the backend, while the booking interface for riders will continue to be that of the Uber app.





About Uber



Uber came to India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, we continue to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they have to on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and support over 1 million Indians make a sustainable income by getting in the driver\'s seat. We continue to reimagine the way the world moves for the better in ever expanding ways and as we mark our ten-year milestone - we remain committed to keep India Moving Forward.





About Shadowfax



Shadowfax stands as India\'s leading provider of e-commerce express parcel and value-added solutions. Shadowfax has established itself as a key player in the logistics sector with a robust distribution network covering over 2,500 cities and more than 18,000 PIN codes. Delivering 2 million packages daily, the platform provides unparalleled services that includes quality check-based Reverse Logistics, Hand-to-Hand Doorstep Exchange, Same Day Delivery through its \"Prime\" service, and Quick Commerce with 10-minute delivery to a vast network of customers with industry-leading Turnaround Time (TAT) at highly competitive prices.



Founded in 2015 by a team of IIT-Delhi Alumni, including Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, and Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax continues to revolutionize the E-commerce logistics landscape.





Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shristy Sonal

Email :...