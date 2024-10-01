Kherson Shelling: 6 Killed, 6 Wounded So Far
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, there are 6 wounded and 6 dead as a result of the shelling of Kherson city center.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson RM .
“As of this hour, we know about 5 wounded who were taken to the hospital and 4 dead whose bodies were taken to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine,” the statement said.
Subsequently, the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko clarified that it is currently known that 6 people were injured with varying degrees of severity.
The Police noted that six residents of the regional center - four men and two women - were preliminarily killed in the artillery shelling. Another civilian woman was injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the RMA, four people were hospitalized as a result of the shelling of Kherson city center.
The Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported 7 dead as a result of the shelling of Kherson city center, as well as 3 wounded citizens - the shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported at least eight injured as a result of the morning attack on the city center - five people were killed and three others were wounded.
In the morning, the Russian military struck the central part of Kherson, there are dead and wounded.
