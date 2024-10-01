Customized Digitalization Roadmaps For Azerbaijani Smes To Follow Assessment, Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The presentation of a created to support the digitalization of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has begun in Baku, Azernews reports.

Deputy of Digital Development and Samir Mammadov, SMBDA (KOBIA) Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Innovation and Digital Development Agency Chair Inara Valiyeva, and other officials are participating in the presentation.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov stated that after assessing the level of digitalization of SMEs in Azerbaijan, customized roadmaps will be created according to the needs of each company.

He noted that both cloud and non-cloud products designed to enhance the effectiveness of digitalization will be offered.

"The program provides functionalities such as the Digital Maturity Index (DMI), which allows businesses to measure their levels of digitalization, as well as an evaluation system tailored for SMEs with medium and high levels of digital maturity. Various workshops, seminars, and training sessions will be held for SMEs with lower levels of digitalization," S. Mammadov said.

The deputy minister emphasized that these enterprises play a unique role in ensuring trade, industry, and service directions within the supply chain, as well as promoting economic inclusion in society: "Every step we take in the field of innovation and digitization will make Azerbaijan a diversified economy and a country with high competitiveness, advancing on the path of sustainable development. In this regard, one of the program's important features will be to support local suppliers. I believe that the currently launched SME digitalization program is of great significance for the economic life of our country, as SMEs contribute to economic growth and play a crucial role in job creation."

He mentioned that the full implementation of the SME digitalization program is scheduled for early 2025.

It should be noted that IRIA and KOBIA are implementing the SME digitalization program to digitize small and medium businesses operating in Azerbaijan, assess their needs, investigate the challenges they face during digitalization, and identify solutions to address these challenges.