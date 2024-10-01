Customized Digitalization Roadmaps For Azerbaijani Smes To Follow Assessment, Official Says
The presentation of a platform created to support the
digitalization of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has begun in
Baku, Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and transport Samir
Mammadov, SMBDA (KOBIA) Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Innovation and
Digital Development Agency Chair Inara Valiyeva, and other
officials are participating in the presentation.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov stated
that after assessing the level of digitalization of SMEs in
Azerbaijan, customized roadmaps will be created according to the
needs of each company.
He noted that both cloud and non-cloud products designed to
enhance the effectiveness of digitalization will be offered.
"The program provides functionalities such as the Digital
Maturity Index (DMI), which allows businesses to measure their
levels of digitalization, as well as an evaluation system tailored
for SMEs with medium and high levels of digital maturity. Various
workshops, seminars, and training sessions will be held for SMEs
with lower levels of digitalization," S. Mammadov said.
The deputy minister emphasized that these enterprises play a
unique role in ensuring trade, industry, and service directions
within the supply chain, as well as promoting economic inclusion in
society: "Every step we take in the field of innovation and
digitization will make Azerbaijan a diversified economy and a
country with high competitiveness, advancing on the path of
sustainable development. In this regard, one of the program's
important features will be to support local suppliers. I believe
that the currently launched SME digitalization program is of great
significance for the economic life of our country, as SMEs
contribute to economic growth and play a crucial role in job
creation."
He mentioned that the full implementation of the SME
digitalization program is scheduled for early 2025.
It should be noted that IRIA and KOBIA are implementing the SME
digitalization program to digitize small and medium businesses
operating in Azerbaijan, assess their needs, investigate the
challenges they face during digitalization, and identify solutions
to address these challenges.
