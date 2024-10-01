Global Banks Made Record Investments In The Fight Against Climate Change
By Alimat Aliyeva
In 2023, multilateral development banks (MDBs) invested in the
fight against climate change on a record basis. They have allocated
125 billion dollars to solve the problem, Azernews
reports.
Compared to 2022, global climate finance has increased by 25
percent. Last year, the amount reached only $111.2 billion. The
volume of funds allocated to low- and middle-income countries has
also increased, from $60.9 billion to $74.7 billion.
The report includes 10 organizations, including the World Bank
(WB) groups, as well as development banks in Asia, Africa, Europe
and Latin America.
Earlier, during the Eastern Economic Forum, they called a way to
slow down global warming. In particular, the release of
environmentally neutral products will help solve the problem of
rapid climate change.
