NMC Healthcare Offers 50% Discount On Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, NMC Healthcare is offering a 50 per cent discount on mammograms for women aged 40 and above. This special initiative is designed to encourage early detection and prevention of breast cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally.

Throughout October, eligible women can take advantage of this discounted mammogram package, which also includes a complimentary consultation with an NMC physician. The initiative provides women with comprehensive care, equipping them with the essential tests and expert guidance needed to monitor their breast health and address any concerns.

Dr Zaka Ullah Khan, chief clinical officer at NMC Healthcare, emphasised the significance of early detection, stating, "Early detection is key in the battle against breast cancer. Through our Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative, NMC Healthcare is committed to making screening more accessible to women and encouraging them to prioritize their health. Proactive screenings have the potential to significantly improve breast cancer outcomes, and we are proud to raise awareness about the importance of regular mammograms."

Women interested in benefiting from this offer can book their appointments via NMC's website at or by contacting their nearest NMC hospital.

Participating NMC Hospitals:

Abu Dhabi

. NMC Specialty Hospital: Call 800662

. NMC Royal Women's Hospital: Call 8007676

. NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City: Call 8001122



Al Ain

. NMC Specialty Hospital: Call 8007030



Dubai

. NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda: Call 8006624

. NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai Investment Park (DIP): Call 800313



Sharjah

. NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah: Call +971 6 561 9999

. NMC Medical Centre, Sharqan: Call 80052

