Robbery Of Rs 1.5 Crore Sparks Statewide Manhunt In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Sabarkantha, Oct 1 (IANS) A robbery near Prantij in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district has triggered a statewide hunt by after two robbers fled with Rs 1.5 crore.

The theft occurred near Dalani Muvadi village following a car accident on Monday night, prompting local and district police to launch a manhunt across the state. The investigation is still on.

According to reports, the incident unfolded when a car overturned in an accident near the village. After the crash, the driver informed the police that two bags containing Rs 1.5 crore had been stolen. The robbers, who fled the scene on a motorcycle, disappeared with the cash.

The police began a district-wide search to apprehend the robbers. Along with the Prantij police, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) officers arrived at the scene and established checkpoints across the district.

Authorities are investigating several angles, including the identity of the individuals carrying such a large sum of money, their intended destination, and whether the robbers had been tracking them before the accident. The police are working to gather more information and bring the culprits to justice.

Meanwhile, on September 28, in a daring daylight robbery, thieves in Ahmedabad stole Rs 40 lakh from a contractor's car near Karnavati Club, opposite Shelby Hospital. The robbers, on a motorbike, tricked the contractor into stopping by falsely claiming a puncture. When the contractor stepped out, one thief grabbed the bag of cash and fled. The contractor had collected the money from an Angadia firm earlier that day.

Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage, and suspect the contractor was followed.

Senior police officials, including DCP-level officers, are leading the investigation into the Rs 40 lakh robbery. They confirmed that the thieves used a distraction tactic. The police are actively tracking the suspects, reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.