PharmaSGP Holding SE has purchased 477,701 own shares through its public share repurchase offer

01.10.2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST

PharmaSGP Holding SE has purchased 477,701 own shares through its public share repurchase offer Gräfelfing, October 1, 2024 – Based on the public share repurchase offer by PharmaSGP Holding SE, a total number of 477,701 shares have been tendered to the company by the end of the acceptance period on September 26, 2024, 24:00 (CEST). The offer by PharmaSGP Holding SE was for a maximum of up to 594,405 shares (ISIN DE000A2P4LJ5 / WKN A2P4LJ) corresponding to a maximum of up to approximately 4.95% of the company's registered share capital. The acceptance ratio is approximately 80.37%. It is expected, that the custodian banks will transfer the tendered and accepted shares from the customer accounts against payment of the offer price between October 4, 2024 and October 8, 2024. The company now holds 487,488 own shares (treasury shares), corresponding to approximately 4.06% of the issued share capital. It is intended to redeem the repurchased shares and reduce the share capital.

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects. The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2023, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €101.1 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.7%. In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.

