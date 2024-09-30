Mintangible Unveils Groundbreaking IP3 Licensing Mobilization Frameworktm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINTangible

MINTangible Whitepaper Introduces a New Paradigm for Dynamic IP Licensing, Empowering Digital Platforms and Forward-Thinking IP-Intensive Businesses

- Inder Phull, CEO of Pixelynx/KOR ProtocolRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, MINTangible , a pioneer in digital-age intellectual property (IP) solutions, announces the introduction of its IP3 Mobilization FrameworkTM, a groundbreaking approach that modernizes and re-engineers IP licensing to meet the needs of today's fast-paced digital economy.As detailed in the MINTangible Whitepaper , The IP3 Mobilization FrameworkTM addresses the critical need for faster, more adaptable, and scalable licensing solutions for digital platforms and IP-driven businesses.The Framework takes traditional IP licensing, long bogged down by inefficiencies, risks, disjointedness and complexities, and transforms it into a holistically systematized, dynamic and digital system.Revolutionizing IP Licensing for the Digital AgeIP licensing is a necessary requirement for monetizing IP, but traditional methods-slow, fragmented, and task-oriented-are collapsing under the pressure of today's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. These outdated systems lead to increased costs, delays, operational inefficiencies, and missed opportunities.MINTangible's IP3 Mobilization FrameworkTM applies modern digital supply chain principles with a transformative approach that powers IP commercialization at scale and speed, while reducing risks and unlocking new revenue opportunities that traditional systems simply cannot support.The Framework is built on three core pillars:- Systematization: Licensing is transformed from a disconnected process into a seamless, automated supply chain, driving greater efficiency and scalability.- Digitization: Traditional agreements are upgraded to be digitized and“smart,” enabling automation and compliance; and eliminating the inefficiencies of manual processes.- Verification: Cryptographic verification and privacy elements ensure that all licensing data and activity is secure, transparent, and tamper-proof, building trust and reducing risk.“Today's digital IP economy has far outpaced traditional systems for licensing and managing IP assets, making them prohibitively costly, slow, and complex,” said Amyli McDaniel , CEO of MINTangible.“With technologies like AI driving massive IP creation-from media to software-and digital platforms enabling new, fluid models for accessing, using, and monetizing IP, those with equally dynamic and digital licensing systems will emerge as the leaders in today's economy. The IP3 Mobilization FrameworkTM makes that possible.”Unlocking New Opportunities for IP Monetization“MINTangible's IP3 Mobilization Framework provides a revolutionary approach that today's IP economy needs to power a scalable, dynamic, trusted, and creator-centric IP future,” said Inder Phull, CEO of Pixelynx and Creator of the Kor Protocol, a MINTangible partner and protocol dedicated to building the largest onchain IP ecosystem for media and entertainment.The Framework is strategically designed to benefit all stakeholders across the IP management ecosystem in every industry -from IP creators, brands, software and platform companies to IP lawyers and agents.In addition to powering the next generation of innovative IP platforms that absolutely require transformative back-end licensing infrastructure to remain competitive, the Framework enables all businesses to digitally transform their IP licensing and management, reduce costs and risks, and better meet the evolving needs of their customers in today's fast-paced world.

