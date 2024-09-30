Griezmann Announces Shock Retirement From French National Team

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:16 PM

France midfielder Antoine Griezmann announced the end of his international career on Monday after being coach Didier Deschamps's most important player for a decade, during which he won a title.

The 33-year-old, who struggled at this year's Euros, was one of the key elements in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns as Les Bleus took the title in Russia and finished runners-up in Qatar.

"Today, it is with deep emotion that I'm announcing my retirement as a player of the France team," the Atletico Madrid player said on social media.

"After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation.

"Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege."

'Grizou', a favourite among his teammates and fans, was also the top scorer at Euro 2016 when France reached the final, only to be beaten by Portugal after extra time at the Stade de France.

Griezmann won 137 caps for France, scoring 44 goals, and imposed himself as a versatile player in Deschamps's midfield and even if the captain's armband went to Kylian Mbappe after Hugo Lloris's international retirement, he was always a voice everyone listened to.

He played a French record of 84 consecutive matches with Les Bleus, a number that underlines his status as the national team's most valuable player in the last 10 years. "We've had a long discussion about (his retirement) recently. Since his debut in the France team 10 years ago we've had a relationship based on trust and frankness," Deschamps said in a statement.

"Even if his club career is not over, Antoine will remain a monument of French football, one of the greatest player in its history.

"It was often said that he was my favourite. We indeed had built a very strong relationship, that will remain intact. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything, Grizou."

A man who was always thankful for a sometimes thankless role, Griezmann is the second top player to retire from international football after Olivier Giroud, the team's all-time top scorer, hung up his France boots after the 2-1 defeat by Spain in this year's Euro semifinals.

Griezmann, who also helped France win the 2021 Nations League, is the team's fourth all-time goal scorer.

He has made more than 500 appearances in La Liga with Real Sociedad, Atletico and Barcelona.

This season, he has scored three goals in nine games in all competitions for Atletico.

