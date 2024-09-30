What Times Does The Forex Market Open In The Philippines?
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) -content">The Forex market operates 24/5 without official opening and closing times, but a start and end to the trading week exists. The Forex market hours Philippines session belongs to the Asian Forex session. A best time to trade does not exist, but from a technical perspective, the best time to trade Forex in the Philippines is during the most liquid trading sessions. Read on to understand the unofficial trading sessions in the four core Forex markets and see how they relate to local market hoursTop Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money The Best Time to Trade Forex in the PhilippinesTraders decide the best time to trade Forex in the Philippines. The lowest trading fees and the most trading opportunities occur during the crossover sessions of the four core Forex markets I have outlined below.The best Forex brokers in the Philippines offer dynamic spreads with the most competitive trading fees and the deepest liquidity Market Opening Times in the PhilippinesRather than official opening and closing times, the Forex market operates 24/5 with a start and end to the trading week, with four core Forex centers that account for most daily trading volumes and market-moving events.The trading week starts Sunday at 22:00 GMT and runs continuously until Friday at 20:00 GMT. Therefore, the Forex market hours in the Philippines are from Monday 06:00 (PST) to Saturday 04:00 (PST).Sydney Forex Trading Session
|
| Local Time
| GMT Time
| PST
| Open
| Monday 08:00
| Sunday 22:00
| Monday 06:00
| Close
| Monday 16:00
| Monday 06:00
| Monday 14:00 Tokyo Forex Trading Session
|
| Local Time
| GMT Time
| PST
| Open
| Monday 09:00
| Sunday 24:00
| Monday 08:00
| Close
| Monday 18:00
| Monday 09:00
| Monday 17:00 London Forex Trading Session
|
| Local Time
| GMT Time
| PST
| Open
| Monday 08:00
| Monday 07:00
| Monday 13:00
| Close
| Monday 16:00
| Monday 15:00
| Monday 21:00 New York Forex Trading Session
|
| Local Time
| GMT Time
| PST
| Open
| Monday 08:00
| Monday 12:00
| Monday 20:00
| Close
| Monday 16:00
| Monday 20:00
| Tuesday 04:00 Overlapping SessionsAn overlapping session occurs when two currency markets operate simultaneously, increasing forex liquidity and decreasing trading fees - Tokyo Overlapping Forex Trading Session
| Philippines Start Time
| Philippines End Time
| Currency Pairs to Consider
| Monday 08:00
| Monday 14:00
| AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY Tokyo - London Overlapping Forex Trading Session
| Philippines Start Time
| Philippines End Time
| Currency Pairs to Consider
| Monday 16:00
| Monday 17:00
| GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY London - New York Overlapping Forex Trading Session
| Philippines Start Time
| Philippines End Time
| Currency Pairs to Consider
| Monday 21:00
| Monday 24:00
| EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY Significance of Forex Market Opening TimesNormal business hours in the Philippines are usually outside the times when large institutions adjust their Forex portfolios, based on market and geopolitical developments.Liquidity, trading volumes, fees, and order execution are typically stable during the daytime in the Philippines Opportunities in the PhilippinesA well-balanced asset selection ensures trading opportunitiesVolatility creates trading opportunities, and the unofficial Forex market opening times usually deliver a temporary volatility surge ReleasesAn AI-assisted economic calendar can help traders navigate news releases that may impact price action tremendously AnalysisMarket analysis is an ongoing task conducted before taking a position and throughout the trade the Most of Forex Trading SessionsThe best Forex brokers in the Philippines maintain an edge with a cutting-edge trading infrastructure.Forex traders should consider the following:
Execute the right trading strategy for current market conditions Use an economic calendar to avoid volatility spikes Execute appropriate risk management Do not trade for the sake of trading Use AI-assisted trading tools Bottom LineThe Forex market has no opening and closing bell and operates 24/5 with a start and end to the trading week. The Forex market hours Philippines session belongs to the Asian Forex session. Forex trading starts Sunday at 22:00 GMT and ends Friday at 20:00 GMT, resulting in Forex market hours in the Philippines from Monday 06:00 (PST) to Saturday 04:00 (PST).
