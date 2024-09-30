Portland, Oregon Set To Take ACTION For Psoriatic Disease

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites the community of people impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic to connect, celebrate, and unite to raise critical funds to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those impacted.



This year's Portland event will be held at the Oregon Zoo on October 5, 2024. Anyone who lives with psoriatic disease or supports a friend or family member is invited. Elizabeth Mills, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will speak about her journey with psoriatic arthritis at the event.



“Being diagnosed with a chronic illness can be overwhelming. There is new terminology to learn, testing and imaging to do, and new doctors to see. I experienced a sense of loss,” said Elizabeth, who has been living with psoriatic disease for more than 8 years.“Fortunately, after some challenging months, there was light at the end of the tunnel - modern treatment options.”



Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a nationwide movement to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the community of more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.



“All over the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the progress toward a cure made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the president and CEO of NPF.“This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”



This year's event will be a community gathering for the entire NPF family. It will include psoriatic disease education, an inspiring program, and entertainment for the whole family.



“I hope to see you on October 5 at the Oregon Zoo,” says Peggy Merchant, NPF's community events consultant.“We have a great afternoon planned, and everyone is welcome.”



To learn more about Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease - Chicago, visit the website at psoriasis/takeaction.



About the National Psoriasis Foundation



Serving the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.

Matthew Werbach

National Psoriasis Foundation

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.