flatexDEGIRO launches share buyback program

30.09.2024 / 19:45 CET/CEST

The share buyback program encompasses a maximum value of up to EUR 50 million and will be executed during the period commencing on October 1, 2024, and ending no later than May 7, 2025. Based on XETRA closing price of EUR 12.86 as of September 30, 2024, the maximum buyback value equates to approx. 3.5 % of flatexDEGIRO's current market capitalization The Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG (“Company”), in coordination with the Supervisory Board of the Company, today resolved to implement a share buyback program. The request for approval submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has been granted (see also the ad hoc announcement dated July 22, 2024). The share buyback program encompasses a maximum of 11,003,254 shares with a maximum value of up to EUR 50 million (excluding ancillary costs). The share buyback program will commence on October 1, 2024, and end no later than May 7, 2025. flatexDEGIRO AG has mandated an investment bank to execute the share buyback program, which makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by the Company. flatexDEGIRO AG's right to terminate or suspend the investment bank's mandate prematurely remains unaffected. The share buyback program will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parlia-ment and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the“Delegated Regulation”). The program is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to flatexDEGIRO AG's Management Board at the Annual General Meeting held on June 4, 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued share capital. The treasury shares are acquired by the Company for all legally permissible purposes. The share buyback program can be suspended and resumed at any time, if necessary and legally permissible. Dr. Benon Janos, Co-CEO and CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG :“With the launch of our share buyback program we deliver on our capital allocation strategy that we outlined last year. This underlines our financial strength and our focus on creating value for our shareholders.” Detailed information on the share buyback program will be made available in a timely manner, including on flatexDEGIRO's Investor Relations website. This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. For further information please contact: Achim Schreck

About flatexDEGIRO AG flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality. With around 3 million customer accounts and around 60 million securities transactions processed in 2023, flatexDEGIRO is one of the largest retail online brokers in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Further information can be found at

