Showability Partners With Georgia State University To Hold First Accessibility-Below-The-Linetm Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Myrna Clayton is an international Jazz Artist, U.S. cultural ambassador and Founder/Executive Director of SHOWAbility.

SHOWAbility is partnering with Georgia State University for the first Accessibility- Below-The-LineTM in October. The event is to highlight need to increase inclusion in the industry.

Trailblazing Event to Promote Disability Inclusion in the Film for Creative Performing Artists with Disabilities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), SHOWAbility , a leading 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting accessibility in the performing arts , is partnering with Georgia State University to host an informational expo focused on accessibility in the film industry.The first of its type in the country, the ACCESSIBILITY BELOW-THE-LINETM Expo, will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2024, starting at 2:00p.m. to 4:30p.m. The Expo is designed to empower professionals and aspiring creative workers with disabilities, by providing crucial insights into industry accommodations and opportunities for inclusive employment.“We are excited to collaborate with Georgia State University, specifically Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), IDEAL and The School of Film, Media & Theatre, as well as industry leaders to advance accessibility and showcase what true inclusion in the entertainment world can look like,” shared Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility.“As we push more towards an“Inclusion Revolution,” a term proclaimed at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, the momentum for integration, access, and equity of the d/Disability Community, is in full effect globally,” she continued.“This expo is a vital step toward ensuring Georgia's entertainment industry becomes a model for accessibility and disability inclusion,” she said.The expo will feature workshops, networking sessions, and panel discussions that bring together industry professionals, stakeholders, and advocates. These conversations will explore how Georgia's booming entertainment industry can implement strategies and accommodations to foster a more inclusive workforce and remove barriers for people with disabilities.SHOWAbility has long been a champion of accessibility and inclusion, ensuring the performing arts-whether through music, theater, dance, poetry, or film-offer not just enjoyment and education but also meaningful employment opportunities to people with disabilities. The organization is committed to creating platforms that empower participants and foster equity in the arts and entertainment industry.As 26 percent of the U.S. population (one in four people), people with d/Disabilities (PwD) make up the largest minority population in the U.S. This population also has a discretionary spending power of $21 Billion (larger than the Black and Latino populations combined - $19 Billion). With the growing appeal for inclusivity and access on film sets, the first ACCESSIBILITY BELOW-THE-LINETM Expo, is poised to make real impact for both professionals in Georgia's burgeoning film industry, as well as people with disabilities interested in pursuing careers in the industry.“Accessibility in filmmaking is crucial for fostering an inclusive industry. We're excited to bring these important issues to our Georgia State students, helping to shape the next generation of filmmakers who are mindful of creating accessible content,” says Nathan Archer, marketing and events manager of CMII at Georgia State.“We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions that drive positive change,” he said.The ACCESSIBILITY-BELOW-THE-LINETM Expo will be held in the GA State University Student Center 46 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30303.For more information about the ACCESSIBILITY BELOW-THE-LINETM Expo or for information about sponsorship, go to showability or email ....###

Norma Stanley

SHOWAbility

+1 678-508-3744

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.