Gunderson Dettmer Welcomes Erin Stone Dimry As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer, a global leader in the innovation economy, is delighted to announce the addition of Erin Stone Dimry as the firm's first Chief Revenue Officer.



"We are excited to welcome Erin to our firm," says Jeff Higgins, Gunderson Dettmer's Managing Partner. "As we celebrate our 29th year focused on the world's most dynamic industry, like our clients, we are always looking to harness the opportunities of the moment. Gunderson has experienced significant change over its history and we have always hired top professionals to help us manage and maximize the potential of that change. Erin will work alongside our senior leadership team to identify new opportunities and approaches to serving the innovation economy and driving growth for the firm."

Erin brings a wealth of experience leveraging market and data analysis to inform strategic planning and drive profitability. In her new Chief Revenue Officer role, Erin will leverage her track record of leading transformation initiatives that align stakeholders and translate growth objectives into tactical and measurable plans.

"After more than a decade at DLA Piper, I didn't expect to join another law firm. But I quickly discovered Gunderson is not just another law firm. Their commitment to innovation and the venture capital ecosystem is supported by an exceptional team of attorneys and business professionals. I look forward to serving as a connector between the different departments as we drive transformative change across the organization for the benefit of the firm's market-leading clients.”

