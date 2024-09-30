HOTEL NIKKO SAN FRANCISCO NAMES CASEY NEUBURGER GENERAL MANAGER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Beloved Bay Area Hotel Announces New Leadership

Casey

Neuburger

has been named General Manager of

Hotel Nikko San Francisco.

Having previously held management positions at San Francisco's Intercontinental, Park Hyatt Philadelphia, and Park Hyatt Washington DC, the hospitality veteran has overseen hotel operations from the front office to food & beverage, human resources, maintenance, housekeeping, security, staff recruiting / training, budgeting and sales and marketing.

One of 79 hotels worldwide owned by the Japanese luxury brand, Okura, Hotel Nikko San Francisco - aka as the Bay Area's most dog-friendly hotel - recently underwent a $60 million renovation. The new & improved Hotel Nikko features fine dining, luxe spa-like amenities, and white glove hospitality.

"The hotel industry is dynamic and constantly evolving. Continuous learning and being open to change are the best ways to ensure Hotel Nikko remains competitive and relevant so I'm thrilled for the opportunity to expand my role in that,"

according to Neuburger, who served as Manager for the 533-room hotel before being promoted to General Manager.

Steven Grant will replace Mr. Neuburger as Hotel Nikko's Hotel Manager. Mr. Grant has worked at the famed Union Square hotel for over a decade overseeing the Food and Beverage department and looks forward to managing daily operations for the hotel.



As the new head of Hotel Nikko,

Neuburger

has 'big rooms to fill.' He'll be taking over the role from previous GM, Anna Marie Presutti, named one of the Bay Area's 'Most Influential Women' nine consecutive times by the San Francisco Business Times. After nearly two decades at the helm of Hotel Nikko, Ms. Presutti is stepping aside to become President & CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association.



For more information please contact:

Elissa Buchter

3109634808

SOURCE Hotel Nikko San Francisco

