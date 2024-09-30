Austin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Vehicles : will it be the end of the traditional fuel-powered vehicle?

Governments of all countries are imposing very high rates of taxation on carbon emission. Norway, Germany, China and the US offer high subsidies and tax advantages to buyers of EVs and attract customers and makers. Climate change and pollution is one of the sensitive issues in this century. Increased awareness of public regarding the environmental impact by internal combustion forces a switch towards clean alternatives such as EVs.

Continued innovations in battery technologies, especially lithium-ion batteries, have led to cost-cuts and extended ranges of driving. Emergence of solid-state batteries and rapid charging technologies further step up this market shift.

In Europe and Asia-Pacific, regulatory frameworks require automakers to achieve certain emissions, also supported by initiatives that promote electric mobility through infrastructure building.









Powering the Electric Revolution

Segment Analysis

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars Dominated in 2023

Passenger electric cars occupy the largest share of the market with more than 60% in the total EV market in 2023. Other prominent automobile companies like Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen dominate this category with new model launches.

By Source of Power:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Dominates BEVs amount for nearly 75% of the market. These cars are purely battery electric and do not have any form of internal combustion engine. Battery Packs dominated the battery component leads with the highest share in the EV component market, with almost 35% of the entire market value. Critical enhancements in energy density and new development in solid-state batteries are some key factors critical for future growth.

Asia-Pacific: The Biggest and Fastest Growing Market

The Asia-Pacific, through China, has the largest market share in the world electric vehicle market at more than 45% of total sales. In 2022, China sold about 6.8 million EVs, marking a 93% year-over-year growth.

The European region has about 30% of the worldwide market share, with Germany in the lead, followed by Norway and the Netherlands. Electric cars have, by the year 2023, achieved a standing of over 80% for new car sales in Norway.

Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope :