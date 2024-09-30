RTA Unveils Five-Year HSE Plan 2024-2028, Featuring 133 New Initiatives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The plan aims to promote safety and environmental sustainability Muna Al Osaimi: The plan entails four pillars to elevate the and safety of employees and customers as well as positivity and environmental sustainability

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 30th September 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed its new five-year Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Plan for 2024-2028. The plan aims to enhance adherence to international best practices in occupational health and safety across all projects and services. This initiative is part of RTA's commitment to fostering a positive work environment and upholding the highest standards for employees and service users. The plan aligns with the third goal of RTA's strategic plan, which focuses on promoting mobility safety, providing a safe environment for the community, supporting the integration of mass transit means, ensuring safe and flexible mobility, and promoting business continuity in Dubai.

The five-year plan includes 133 initiatives that will be implemented over the course of five years. These initiatives will focus on key pillars such as the application of AI and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to monitor and manage HSE standards across RTA's operations. The goal is to consistently achieve and maintain the highest safety standards.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance at RTA, stated:“The launch of the five-year plan reaffirms RTA's commitment to continually evolving its health and safety systems, ensuring the well-being of both employees and users of services and facilities to cultivate an optimal and positive work environment for all. The plan also underscores RTA's dedication to enhancing its position as a global leader in adopting the highest health and safety standards of the transport and infrastructure industries.”

“The five-year HSE plan for 2024-2028 is built on four key pillars, namely: enhancing the health and safety of employees and customers, improving mental health, ensuring positivity at the workplace, and advancing environmental sustainability. These pillars are deeply embedded in RTA's commitment to sustainable development, focusing on energy conservation, lowering carbon emissions, and enhancing corporate maturity,” added Al Osaimi.

She stressed that the new plan incorporated an evaluation of all RTA projects and initiatives, focusing on measuring the impact of modern technology implementation to realise the strategic goals of the Government of Dubai and the UAE. She noted that the five-year plan would substantially enhance public health and safety, environmental sustainability as well as the flexibility of Dubai's roads and transportation infrastructure.