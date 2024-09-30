Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive starter motor and alternator market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.65 billion in 2023 to $32.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional internal combustion engine dominance, automotive industry growth, rising vehicle ownership, increasing complexity of vehicle electronics, maintenance, and replacement needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive starter motor and alternator market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $39.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid and electric vehicle adoption, advanced start-stop systems, integration of advanced technologies, increasing vehicle electrification, growing focus on fuel efficiency.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market

The growing road transportation industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive starter motor and alternator market going forward. The road transportation industry is a broad sector that encompasses the movement of goods and people by road, including the manufacturing and maintenance of vehicles and the operation of freight and passenger transportation services. The automotive starter motor and alternator are essential components for vehicle transportation to ensure the vehicle can be started and operated safely and efficiently.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Mitsuba Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lucas Electrical Limited, Controlled Power Technologies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ASMICO Technologies Limited, Cummins Inc., BBB Industries LLC, Remy International Inc., RFL Alternators, Motor Corporation of America, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ASMO Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Mahle GmbH, Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd., Cummins Generator Technologies, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mando Corporation, Prestolite Electric Inc., Remy Power Products, Unipoint Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd., WAI Global, Zhejiang Dehong Automotive Electronic & Electrical Co. Ltd., ACDelco, AS-PL Sp. z o.o.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automotive starter motors and alternator market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as stop-start technology, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Stop-start technology, also known as idle stop-start or start-stop, is a fuel-saving feature that automatically shuts down and restarts a vehicle's internal combustion engine when it is idling, such as when stopped at a traffic light or in heavy traffic.

How Is The Global Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Electric Starter Motors, Gear Reduction Starter Motors

2) By Power Output: 1.0 KW-3.0 KW, 3.0 KW-5.0 KW, 5.0 KW And Above

3) By Technology: Belt Driven Starter Motor And Alternator, Enhanced Starter, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Direct Start

4) By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrids, Other Vehicle Types

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Definition

An automotive starter motor is an electrical device that is used to turn on internal combustion engines using a considerable amount of current. An alternator generates an alternative current that is used to charge a battery that charges the electric systems of the vehicles.

Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive starter motor and alternator market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive starter motor and alternator market size, automotive starter motor and alternator market drivers and trends, automotive starter motor and alternator market major players and automotive starter motor and alternator market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

