Casio India And Sportz Village Foundation Join Hands To Kick Off An Initiative To Empower Underprivileged Children In Delhi NCR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, 30th September 2024 – Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Casio Computer Japan, is proud to announce the launch of its 'Sports for Change' CSR program in collaboration with Sportz Village Foundation, the non-profit subsidiary of India's largest sports education organization Sportz Village. As a part of the initiative, Casio India will cover a cluster of 20 in Noida under the U.P. State Board, specifically to promote sports and impart training to underprivileged children. The project will be executed in 2 phases, i.e. Baseline Assessment & Sports Excellence Program. While the former focuses on good health, well-being of children and sports mapping, the latter would be targeted training on dedicated sports at 4 schools designated as 'Sports Development Centres'. The inaugural of the 'Sports for Change' program was held at Rajkiya Inter College in Noida today, marking a significant step in Casio's commitment to fostering social betterment through creativity and contribution.



To develop and implement this initiative, Casio, in collaboration with the Sportz Village Foundation, conducted in-depth surveys with students, their parents, and teaching staff across multiple government schools in Noida. The surveys identified students' interests and preferences, as well as the challenges and barriers schools face in providing adequate sports amenities. The 'Sports for Change' program aims to promote sports among underprivileged children, nurturing their physical and mental well-being while fostering a culture of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and perseverance. Additionally, the initiative seeks to develop sports infrastructure, including playgrounds and courts, creating a safe and structured environment conducive to sports education and physical development.



Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Akira Watanabe, Director, Casio India, said,“At Casio, our creed is creativity and contribution, and the 'Sports for Change' initiative is a testament to this belief. Through the program, we are empowering young minds not only to participate in sports but to thrive. The initiative creates pathways to sports excellence by promoting structured activities both inside and outside of school. It enhances opportunities through the establishment of high-performance centers, designed to nurture talent and foster creativity, camaraderie, and sportsmanship among students.



Moreover, the program is dedicated to empowering both girls and boys, ensuring that every child, regardless of background or gender, has the chance to excel in sports. We are excited to partner with Sportz Village Foundation to launch this program, contributing to meaningful, positive changes in the lives of students. We hope this initiative helps students follow their passion for sports while nurturing their overall well-being.”



Over the course of the year, the 'Sports for Change' initiative will cover around 4,000 children across 20 U.P. Government Schools by integrating a sports curriculum into their regular timetable, emphasizing holistic development. Children will be assessed for their physical capabilities to identify sport-specific talents, and the top 200 students chosen for after-school advance training program at the four Sport Development Centers (SDCs). These selected students will receive specialised skill development in sports and fitness, along with opportunities to participate in tournaments and trials. This structure ensures that all children benefit from the baseline program, while the most talented are provided with resources to further excel and compete at larger platforms.



This initiative embodies Casio's commitment to societal development, compliance with CSR requirement in letter and spirit, extending their mission beyond educational technology into the realm of sports. By fostering sports participation, Casio supports the holistic growth of young individuals, instilling essential qualities such as character, perseverance, and teamwork.





About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes the sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers, and Clocks.



Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.





About Sportz Village Foundation:



Sportz Village Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of India's largest sports education organization Sportz Village, which for last two decades, is helping children from public schools (rural & urban) benefit from sports and physical education programs for improved developmental outcomes. Sportz Village Foundation initiatives encompass Sports Education, Sporting Excellence, Gender Equity, Community Development, Livelihood & Capacity Building, with footprints spanning numerous states, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and more. Sportz Village Foundation is also on the panel of NSDC, CII, NITI Aayog, and several state governments as a strategic partner and advisor for sports education.

