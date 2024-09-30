Afghanistan: Police Arrest Two For Setting Fire To Girls' School
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Sep 30 (IANS) Police have arrested two individuals on the charge of setting fire to a girls' school in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, local media reported Monday.
Quoting Provincial Police Spokesman Abidullah Aqab Farooqi, added that the arrested individuals admitted to their crime, confessing both jointly set fire to Bibi Amina Girls School, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the private media outlet Ariana News.
However, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within an hour, preventing extensive damage to the school building, the official added.
Girls from grade seven to university cannot attend classes until further notice in Afghanistan.
