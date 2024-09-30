Beijing’S New Real Estate Stimulus: Homeowners Can Refinance At Lower Rates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's central announced a policy allowing mortgage refinancing at lower rates, aiming to revitalize the struggling sector.



This move aims to stimulate the and boost the world's second-largest economy. The policy, set to take effect on November 1, 2024, marks a departure from previous practices.



Homeowners can now negotiate with lenders to refinance existing mortgages at current market rates. This change applies when the difference between existing and new rates reaches a certain threshold.



Experts estimate that about 50 million households could benefit from this policy. The average rate reduction is expected to be around 0.5 percentage points.







This could lead to annual interest savings of approximately 150 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) for Chinese homeowners.



China's real estate sector has faced significant challenges in recent years. The market downturn began in 2021 following regulatory crackdowns on excessive borrowing by developers.



This led to a series of defaults and unfinished housing projects, shaking consumer confidence.



Recent data underscores the severity of the situation. Housing sales by floor area dropped 19.1% year-on-year in August 2024.



New home prices in 70 major cities have declined for four consecutive months. Property investment fell 18.5% in the first eight months of 2024 compared to the previous year.



The mortgage refinancing policy is part of a broader stimulus package . Other measures include lowering down payment requirements for second homes and extending support for developers.



The government has also increased funding for affordable housing and relaxed home purchase restrictions in major cities.



These efforts aim to address the real estate sector's crucial role in China's economy. The property market accounts for about 25-30% of the country's GDP.



Its health significantly impacts consumer spending, local government finances, and overall economic growth.

Beijing's New Real Estate Stimulus: Homeowners Can Refinance at Lower Rates

International observers have mixed views on the effectiveness of these measures. Some experts believe they are necessary steps to stabilize the market and prevent a severe economic downturn.



Others worry that relying on real estate for growth may worsen long-term economic imbalances.



Comparisons have been drawn between China's current situation and Japan's real estate bubble in the 1990s. However, key differences exist.



China still has significant urbanization potential, with a rate of about 66% compared to Japan's 92%. Chinese authorities have also been more proactive in implementing supportive policies.



The long-term impact of these measures remains uncertain. The Chinese government faces the challenge of balancing short-term stability with long-term economic restructuring goals.







